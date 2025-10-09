Food insecurity increases slightly to 35% in Montgomery County

An annual Hunger Report from the Capital Area Food Bank found that 35% of households in Montgomery County experienced food insecurity, a one percentage point increase from 2024. The rate of food insecurity in the region is 36%. [Montgomery Community Media]

Three MoCo restaurants named best in D.C. area by the Washington Post

Silver Spring’s Beteseb Restaurant, which serves classic Ethiopian dishes, and Germantown’s Mamma Lena Trattoria Napoletana, a family-run Italian restaurant, were listed on Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema’s list of best D.C.-area restaurants in 2025. The Salt Line, a seafood chain with a location in Bethesda, was also named to the list. [The Washington Post]

U.S. Park Police chase driver through MoCo Tuesday evening

After U.S. Park Police attempted to pull over a driver for a traffic stop in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening, that driver led them on a high-speed chase up Connecticut Avenue, through Montgomery County and Prince George’s County and into Queen Anne’s County. Officials called off the chase in Maryland’s Eastern Shore around 7:30 p.m. The driver was not arrested and no injuries were reported. [ABC 7News]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 63 degrees.

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

County Council approves new procedures for hiring displaced federal workers for county jobs

MCPS moves all high school graduations to UMBC in Baltimore

Purple Line builders request noise waiver for nighttime construction at Bethesda Metro station