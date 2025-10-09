Girl, 11, on bicycle dies after collision with MCPS school bus in Rockville

An 11-year-old girl riding a bicycle died Thursday afternoon after being struck by a school bus in Rockville, according to Montgomery County police.

The fatal collision occurred around 3 p.m. in the area of Russet Road and Bauer Drive, police said on social media and during a press briefing Thursday afternoon. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews and police officers were dispatched to the incident at 3:12 p.m.

The girl was a student at Earle B. Wood Middle School at 14615 Bauer Drive and lived in the area of the collision, according to police. At the time of the crash, the school bus from transporting students from the middle school. No injuries to riders were reported.

The bus driver was taken to another location following the collision and was meeting with MCPS and police crisis teams, according to officials.

“This is heartbreaking news for our school system and our community,” said MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor during a press briefing with police at Bauer Drive and Greenspan Lane. “No words can truly capture the pain that our school community is feeling at this time. This is every parent’s worst nightmare and every educator’s greatest fear.”

As of 5:25 p.m., Bauer Drive between Greenspan Lane and Myer Terrace, and Russett Road at Manorvale Road were closed to traffic, according to police.

Police are advising drivers in the area to seek alternative routes and expect significant delays.

The area of the collision is near the middle school, Rock Creek Valley Elementary School, Bauer Drive Community Recreation Center and the Rock Creek Village Center at 5510 Norbeck Road in Rockville.

UPDATE: Bauer Drive is closed between Greenspan Lane and Myer Terrace.



Russett Road is closed at Manorvale Road.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.