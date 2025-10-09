BabyCat Brewery slated to open in October in downtown Bethesda

BabyCat Brewery is slated to open its new taproom in downtown Bethesda with a series of soft openings in mid-October and an official grand opening on Halloween, co-owner Terry Redmond told Bethesda Today this week.

Redmond said the brewery team was looking forward to opening at 4850 Rugby Ave. after a lengthy process to receive operating approval from Montgomery County.

“It has been a really hard process. It took pretty much all of a year from submission to final approval. But you know, anything worthwhile is going to be hard,” Redmond told Bethesda Today on Thursday morning. “But on the other end of that, we’re super excited about bringing this community concept to Bethesda.”

As the brewery project has progressed over the past year, with new elements being added to the space, Redmond said anticipation has been growing among nearby residents and passersby.

“Every 15, 20 minutes there was someone knocking on the windows or asking when we’re going to be open,” Redmond said. “It has been kind of an endless stream of excitement.”

The location in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle neighborhood will be BabyCat Brewery’s second. BabyCat Brewery first opened at 10241 Kensington Parkway in November 2022. The Bethesda location, called BabyCat Brewery + Kitchen, will feature a kitchen, which the Kensington location does not have. Patrons can order at digital kiosks and then pick up their food when it is ready.

The Bethesda location features a brewhouse framed by a red-brick archway. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

The brewery’s name is based on co-founder Sam Mussomeli’s cat Alice, a.k.a., “Baby Cat,” a small cat “who never really grew,” Mussomeli told Bethesda Today in 2022. The feline’s face is the brewery’s logo and can be seen on murals around the Kensington location. BabyCat Brewery is run by co-founders Mussomeli and Redmond, as well as business manager Kerry Pratt and head brewer Philip Zanello.

In April, Redmond told Bethesda Today that he expected the new BabyCat outpost in Bethesda to open in July. However, the project proved to be more difficult than expected, with the need for new infrastructure, such as an industrial grease trap; a lengthy county review process; and code compliance and inspection issues causing delays.

This week, Redmond said the Bethesda location of BabyCat underwent its final inspection by the county Department of Permitting Services and hopes to receive its use and occupancy permit on Thursday. Once the permit is obtained, according to Redmond, the brewery can schedule a final health inspection with the county health department.

If all goes smoothly, BabyCat’s Bethesda outpost may be open as soon as Oct. 17, Redmond said. The initial opening will consist of a series of soft openings, he explained, to allow staff to train, get used to the space and work through any issues that may arise.

Redmond said he hopes the brewery will be able to host a Halloween party on Oct. 31 to serve as the official grand opening celebration.

Sneak peek

Much of the construction and decorative work on the space is now complete, with a large colorful mural featuring a black cat’s face painted on the entrance wall, according to a sneak peek of Brewery provided Tuesday to Bethesda Today. The space features an array of vintage light fixtures hanging from the ceiling, a central bar topped with a wooden counter and bar stools, plus leather chairs and booths in the taproom.

The space will also feature a brewery with towering stainless steel brewing equipment, pipes and cylindrical vessels in the back. The brewhouse is framed by a tall, red-brick archway that alludes to tunnel arches seen along the Capital Crescent Trail, which runs from Georgetown in Washington, D.C. to Bethesda.

“It’s been a hard process, but we’re really excited about the results,” Redmond said Thursday. “The tap room just looks phenomenal, and it will continue to kind of get better as we add different pieces and different elements.”