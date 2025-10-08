Woman sentenced to over eight years for attempted assassination of Justice Kavanaugh in Chevy Chase  

Sophie Roske, a transgender woman charged under her legal name, Nicholas Roske, was sentenced to more than eight years Friday for attempting to assassinate U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in his Chevy Chase home. [Associated Press]

Former Commanders players visit Wheaton High School

Former Washington Commanders players Rocky McIntosh and Marcus Smith visited flag football players participating in a Montgomery County recreation department program at Wheaton High School over the weekend. More than 460 athletes have enrolled in the sport this season. [Montgomery County Media]

House fire displaces family, dog in Silver Spring

One adult, a child and their dog were displaced after their home caught fire Monday. The fire was visible on the deck and extended into the walls of the home before it was extinguished. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Cloudy early, then gradual clearing, with a high near 71

