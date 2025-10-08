From Bethesda Magazine: 5 school support staffers making a difference

Tonya Handy: Security Guard, Holton-Arms School

Tonya Handy arrives at Holton-Arms School by 6 a.m. to unlock the front gates. As a security guard, she keeps a close eye on who comes and goes from the independent girls school in Bethesda. For Handy, her work is about more than keeping the campus safe, says Head of School Penny Evins, it’s also about connecting with students.

“She does her job with grace and love and happiness so that she makes security truly about feeling secure,” Evins says. “She creates a positive environment no matter what’s happening.”

Directing traffic in the carpool line, Handy, 38, dances to upbeat music playing on an outdoor speaker—often getting others to join in. “It’s really a vibe and it gets everybody in a good spirit,” says Handy, who offers high-fives and fist bumps, and comes up with a different catchphrase every day (“Power through Tuesday!” or “Teamwork makes the dream work!”) to share at drop off and in the hallways. “I’m just that motivator person. If I see a down face, I’m going to turn that frown upside down.”

Handy says it was tough growing up in a military family that moved every few years, so she understands the importance of helping students feel a sense of belonging. The 2005 graduate of Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville relates her work to her position as a forward on the school’s basketball team.

“My role was to protect the paint, protect the house. And this is my house and I’m going to protect it. That’s how I feel when I get on this campus,” says Handy, who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and lives in Silver Spring. “I take pride in doing my job and making sure when these kids get here, they are feeling safe, comfortable to learn and enjoy their time here. I want parents to know when they drop their kids off that they’re in good hands.”

When Vin Harkins, the school’s director of facilities, first visited Holton to see a friend, Handy didn’t recognize his car pulling into the parking lot. Before the ignition was off, Harkins says she was banging on his window, asking for identification. As he left at the end of the day, Harkins says he was impressed by Handy’s energy and ability to greet every parent and student by name at pick up. “She might be the friendliest person, but she takes her job probably more serious than I’ve seen anybody take their job,” he says.

Handy’s more than 10 years at Holton (full time since 2018) have not gone unnoticed by the community. In 2023, the school surprised Handy by renaming one of the streets on campus “Ms. Handy Way.” In May, the seniors honored Handy with the Class of 2003 Award given to a faculty or staff member who has impacted their class the most.

Shelton Neal. Photo credit: Skip Brown

Shelton Neal: Building Services Manager, Walter Johnson High School

Shelton Neal came to Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda in 2016 as building services manager, overseeing a staff of 21. He thought he’d just stay a few years, but almost a decade later the 70-year-old says it’s hard to imagine walking away.

Neal has worked for Montgomery County Public Schools for 52 years. He started on Aug. 27, 1973, after graduating from Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, where he completed a two-year program learning the ins and outs of building services.

“This job actually keeps you young. It really does. Working around kids for as long as I have in my career, it’s kind of hard to get old,” says Neal, who lives in Silver Spring. “The commitment to what I’m doing just grew and grew over the years. I didn’t get less enthusiastic. I got more.”

Since he’s the one making sure the building is heated, the water is running and the grounds are maintained, Neal’s work is noticed by everyone who uses the building, says Debbie Teicher, the school business administrator, but most don’t know the leader who makes it all happen.

“He cares so much about the school, the students and the parents,” Teicher says. When the school is used for Advanced Placement testing, it’s Neal who makes sure the desks are set up at 7:30 a.m. “He knows that if they come in and it’s not ready, you could just derail a whole exam. … It’s not just about emptying trash cans. It’s seeing that full picture, that impact you make on learning.”

Neal started as a building services worker at Cold Spring Elementary School in Potomac and soon worked his way into management. When given a choice of schools, he says he often was drawn to buildings that needed the most attention—putting in his own time stripping and waxing floors on weekends, and enjoying the satisfaction of seeing a building transformed.

As busy as Neal is with his work, Teicher says he always has a kind word and warm smile for everybody he encounters. When Neal sees a student sitting alone in the cafeteria, he’ll sometimes sweep nearby and ask how the student is doing. Kids will open up to him about not fitting in or being stressed about grades at times, and he says they often just need someone to listen and offer encouragement.

Neal has mentored several colleagues who have become managers, and looks for people he says fit his program. “Attitude, kindness, commitment to students. That is what I preach as a manager,” he says. “It’s a job, but we’re here for the kids.”

Esther Avalos. Photo credit: Skip Brown

Esther Avalos: Facilities Team Member, Connelly School of the Holy Child

Esther Avalos offers a hug to each girl as they board the bus she drives on weekdays from the Spring Valley neighborhood in Upper Northwest D.C. to Connelly School of the Holy Child in Potomac. Sometimes she greets the girls with doughnuts or chocolates, and, on their birthdays offers a treat of their choice from Starbucks, 7-Eleven or McDonald’s.

“It’s the best feeling ever when you see Esther. She always has a smile on her face,” says Charlotte Ward, an eighth grader at the independent all-girls Catholic school who passes up the chance to sleep in and get a ride from her parents so she can get that hug. Sometimes her younger sister, Elizabeth, 10, tags along at 7 a.m. to meet the bus in Spring Valley just to say hello to Esther, says the girls’ father, Caleb Ward.

“You start off the day with the most loving, warm person you can imagine,” says Caleb, who bought an oversize Mother’s Day card in May that the 17 girls on the bus signed for Avalos. “They see her as their other mother.”

With three children of her own, including twin daughters who graduated from Holy Child last spring, Avalos says she understands that the teen years can be hard. “It’s stressful. They have a lot of homework and activities. They are always running,” says the 49-year-old Germantown resident. “I try to make their life a little easier. I’m so happy when I see the girls smiling and feel comfortable coming to school.”

Shuttling students to and from school is among Avalos’ many duties on the facilities team. She assists with classroom projects, sets up for special events and helps conduct large-scale mailings. One Saturday a month she takes girls to tutor at the Washington School for Girls in D.C. to earn service hours. Avalos, who moved from Mexico to Maryland 23 years ago, often speaks Spanish with students who are learning that language and quizzes them before tests. She began working at Holy Child several years ago through a cleaning company before being hired for her current part-time position in 2018.

“Rarely have I ever asked her to help me with something and been turned down. She always makes herself available,” says Suzi Montes de Oca, director of development, noting Avalos’ help with the annual Christmas bazaar and organizing the school’s archive. At the school’s May Crowning ceremony, Avalos was honored with the Believe Award for being an inspirational and generous member of the community. “She always sees the bright side and is so complimentary of everyone,” Montes de Oca says.

Avalos says her Catholic faith gives her a sense of purpose in her work. “I think I am here because God is wonderful with me and my family,” she says. “This job gives me the opportunity to express to the girls that God always is with you … and in hard moments, don’t worry about it.”

Molly Ruskin. Photo credit: Skip Brown

Molly Ruskin: Special Education Paraeducator, Silver Creek Middle School

Working with special education students, Molly Ruskin says she’s adopted a mindset that has served her students well: presume competence.

“Everything flows from that—trust, confidence and friendship. … We all want to be seen,” says the 50-year-old who has worked at Silver Creek Middle School in Kensington for seven years. She started at Montgomery County Public Schools in 2012 and has been at Beverly Farms Elementary, Wood Acres Elementary, Sligo Creek Elementary and Thomas W. Pyle Middle School. Ruskin grew up in Montgomery County, graduated from Rockville High School and lives with her family in Kensington.

Ruskin is part of Silver Creek’s Learning and Academic Disabilities program, helping students with a variety of learning differences. As a paraeducator, she assists teachers in the classroom by providing extra support to students.

Principal Tiffany Awkard says Ruskin’s positive attitude sets an example that rubs off on others in the building. No matter how challenging the situation, Awkard says, Ruskin’s goal is to ensure that students with special needs are successful. That means she is persistent—sometimes tracking down students to get them to finish an assignment.

Students respond to Ruskin because she truly cares and approaches them with compassion, Awkard says. “There’s a sense of genuineness to her that students can see in middle school,” she says.

In the 2024-2025 academic year Ruskin primarily worked with students in world studies and English classes. She plays a quiet role, she says, encouraging independence but being there to assist—answering questions and explaining instructions.

“It usually comes down to helping kids complete tasks, especially writing. To me, writing is so vital,” says Ruskin, who earned a double major in English and religion in college, and has a professional background in project management and writing. “Kids have to believe they can do it. I love supporting that and helping them find their strengths.”

Renee Hill-Gilliard, who taught sixth grade English last year and is the coordinator for the IB Middle Years Programme/Student Service Learning, says she welcomes Ruskin’s ideas on tailoring work for students, such as color-coding graphic organizers or breaking information into chunks for visual learners. “She has been an asset being that advocate for students,” she says. “Sometimes it’s something as simple as let’s change the format and make this section in bold caps and larger so kids know exactly what they’re focusing on.”

Ruskin pitches in where needed—serving breakfast to students in the autism program or filling in for a teacher who is absent when a substitute can’t be found. “She always shows up,” Hill-Gilliard says.

Mary Foringer. Photo credit: Skip Brown

Mary Foringer: Elementary Administrative Secretary, Rachel Carson Elementary School

When someone walks into Rachel Carson Elementary School in Gaithersburg, Mary Foringer is often the first person they meet. The administrative secretary works in the front office, which she helped redesign when she started in the position in 2015 using expertise from her first career as an architect.

Foringer drew up plans to make the space more inviting—removing counters and old carpet, rearranging the furniture and sprucing up the adjacent health room with framed posters of cute animals. On her desk sits a bowl of Lindor truffles, a small Hungry Hungry Hippos game and a handful of rubber ducks in various costumes that students have given to her over the years.

Foringer is responsible for the business of the school—and more. “It’s ordering, receiving, payroll—all those things that make the school function,” says Foringer, 62, who lives in Gaithersburg. “It’s the parents, the kids, the teachers and making sure they’re all having a good experience and feel welcome. … It’s a lot, but that’s why I like it.”

Foringer left her architecture job at Marriott International in 1990 to stay home with her two young children. When they were school age, she went to work at Montgomery County Public Schools to be on the same schedule as the kids and her husband, Paul, who was a math teacher for years at Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg. For seven years she was a special education paraeducator at Darnestown Elementary School. She moved to Rachel Carson as a data analyst for seven years before taking her current position.

Known as the go-to person to get things done, Foringer hands out old-school foil stars to anyone for a job well done and manages everything from field trip arrangements to sitting with students being picked up late. “We stay until the last friend leaves for the day,” says Foringer, who stocks the office with baskets of coloring books and toys—even sharing her beloved collection of 50-plus rubber ducks for kids to enjoy.

“My philosophy has always been, regardless of what mood or what you’re dealing with—with a child, I just want them to be treated the same way that someone would have treated my child,” she says.

Assistant Principal Christine Tilkens says she relies on Foringer to help manage her schedule, and Foringer has perfected the art of knowing when a call from a parent can wait to be returned or if a panicked voice requires an interruption. “Without Mary, the school wouldn’t run,” Tilkens says.

“Mary goes above and beyond for everyone who crosses her path,” Principal Mindy Reeves says via email. “Whether she’s designing an attendance certificate on the fly or helping assemble thoughtful gifts for staff, she does it all with heart and excellence.”

Caralee Adams is a freelance writer based in Bethesda who contributes frequently to Bethesda Magazine.

This appears in the September/October 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.