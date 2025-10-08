Purple Line builders request noise waiver for nighttime construction at Bethesda Metro station

Purple Line officials have requested a noise waiver from Montgomery County to allow for nighttime construction on the light-rail line’s Bethesda station that will include a connecting tunnel and new southern entrance to the underground Bethesda Metro Station, according to a waiver notice.

The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is reviewing the request for a temporary waiver for the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to Monday’s notice and will accept public comments on the application for at least 10 days. Documents related to the application can be viewed online at this link. Comments and questions can be directed to depnoisewaiver@montgomerycountymd.gov.

The 21-station Purple Line light rail line is expected to become operational in late 2027, running from Bethesda to New Carrollton. The line will connect riders to the Metro’s Red, Green and Orange lines as well as to MARC and Amtrak trains and bus services.

Check out the Purple Line progress in Bethesda with this view of rebar installation for the shaft elevator pit wall!

The start of construction on the Bethesda light-rail station is contingent on the county’s approval of the noise waiver. If the waiver is approved, Purple Line construction crews are expected to work overnight at the site near Elm Street and Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Bethesda to build a new Bethesda Metro South Station entrance and tunnel that will connect to the light-rail line, according to the notice.

Purple Line representatives did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s request Wednesday for comment on the nighttime construction timeline.

Bethesda and Chevy Chase area residents can receive an update on local construction work during a virtual Community Advisory Team (CAT) meeting held at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Bethesda/Chevy Chase CAT meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams and can be accessed at this link. Residents will also be able to ask questions during the meeting.

According to DEP, the county designates normal construction hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The county’s Noise Control Law, however, allows the department to issue temporary noise waivers to allow after-hours and nighttime construction if the benefit of the project to the public “offsets the noise” created by the construction.

For the Bethesda light-rail station construction, activities “may include light power tool operations, removal of excavated materials by truck, unloading of trucks delivering construction materials and concrete, and crane operations,” the notice said.

The nighttime construction will occur from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, but may extend to other nights, according to the notice. Nighttime work aims to minimize traffic congestion in the area and increase pedestrian safety.

The Purple Line project, which is a public-private partnership, has faced numerous delays and cost increases since its inception in 2016, but is progressing toward its anticipated opening in 2027, according to officials.

Last summer, the first Purple Line railcars arrived in Prince George’s County and as of late September, more than 19 light rail vehicles had been delivered. In addition, the project is more than 80% complete, with 70% of rail tracks installed 19 miles of sidewalk and 16 station canopies completed, Purple Line Senior Project Director Ray Biggs II told the County Council’s Transportation and Environment Committee during a Sept. 23 meeting.