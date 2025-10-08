MCPS moves all high school graduations to UMBC in Baltimore 

All graduations for the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) class of 2026 will be held at the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) in Baltimore, according to a Wednesday statement from an MCPS spokesperson.

“This change ensures a comfortable indoor setting, easy access for families, and lower costs, thanks to districtwide negotiations,” Liliana López, a spokesperson for MCPS, told Bethesda Today in an email. “Further details, including transportation options, will be shared with families in the months ahead.”

The UMBC campus is about 40 miles from Rockville, about 32 miles from Bethesda, about 27 miles from parts of Silver Spring and about 50 miles from Poolesville. Fox 5 first reported the change in venue.

López didn’t immediately answer questions about the cost of using UMBC for graduation.

Graduation is typically scheduled to be held for the district’s 25 high schools and its five alternative schools at the end of May and the beginning of June, with several graduations occurring at the same time on the same day at different locations.

In years past, high school graduations were held at several different locations including UMBC; Xfinity Center at the University of Maryland in College Park; Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland; and DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C.

Damascus High School’s graduation was held at Damascus High last year, and families told Fox 5 they were disappointed in the change since it’s a long-held tradition to hold the graduation at the school.

Next year, graduations are scheduled to occur between May 28 and June 12.