Friedson, Jawando debate housing issues at forum for county executive candidates 

Montgomery County Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Will Jawando defended their records on housing issues and challenged each other’s positions during a Wednesday night forum for Democratic county executive candidates, with Friedson accusing Jawando of blocking new units from being built and Jawando countering that Friedson is too friendly to the housing industry.

“The system we have is completely broken,” Jawando, the council’s vice president, said during the forum sponsored by the Montgomery County Renters Alliance and Montgomery Community Media in Rockville. “I believe we can create a different system.”

“In the process of creating a different system, we are not building houses right now,” Friedson shot back.

Friedson (D-Dist. 1) and Jawando (D-At-large), along with councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large), are seeking the Democratic nomination to succeed Marc Elrich as county executive in 2026. Elrich, who is serving his second consecutive term, can’t run for a third term because of term limits.

Glass was expected to participate in Wednesday’s forum, but was able to attend due to illness, according to the event sponsors. He was also absent from Tuesday’s council meeting.

Housing affordability is likely to be a perpetual sticking point in the county executive race. According to the county’s Office of Management and Budget, nearly a quarter of county renters put 50% or more of their monthly income toward housing costs, and home ownership is out of reach for most who live here.

Discussion about rent stabilization, steps taken by the council to address the affordable housing crisis and how the candidates would continue to address the issue if elected dominated the forum held at the Montgomery Community Media (MCM) studios. Journalists from multiple outlets, including MCM and Bethesda Today, were part of a panel that questioned the candidates.

During Wednesday’s forum, Friedson argued that the key to making housing more affordable is to increase its supply. To make that happen, the county should back away from policies such as rent stabilization that deter new development, he said.

In 2023, the council passed a law capping annual rent increases at the region’s consumer price index (CPI) plus 3%, with a hard cap of 6% of the base rent. According to Friedson, rent stabilization is stymying investment in local housing developments.

“You see what happens when we go too far on policies like this – it prevents progress that we need to build more housing,” Friedson said. “It also makes multifamily rental housing happen with greater irregularity.”

Jawando and Glass were among the seven councilmembers who voted to pass the measure. Friedson was one of four opposed.

Jawando argued that the rent stabilization initiative – specifically a provision prohibiting rent increases for properties listed by the county as “troubled” – has already led to meaningful improvements in county residents’ quality of life.

He also argued that a temporary dip in proposals for new housing was an expected consequence of rent stabilization. In the long term, he argued, developers will reinvest in the county.

Zoning changes

The candidates on Wednesday also spoke about zoning changes aimed at increasing housing density in some areas of the county and allowing residential development in areas previously set aside for other uses.

Friedson said he was “proud” to have worked with councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) on the More Housing N.O.W. (New Options for Workers) legislative package, which included changes to residential zoning that have been approved by the council in recent months.

As part of the package, the council recently passed a zoning change to provide more workforce housing by allowing more residential building types – including duplexes, triplexes, townhomes and apartments – along the county’s transit corridors, with a requirement that 15% of a project’s proposed housing serve the local workforce.

Another zoning change approved by the council will expedite the process for converting office complexes to residential housing.

“We provided more housing options and opportunities along the major thoroughfares, and it’s absolutely consistent with Thrive 2050, which we all voted for,” Friedson said, referring to the county’s master plan expected to guide development for the next 30 or so years.

“We can’t sit here and focus on every reason why housing shouldn’t be built,” Friedson continued. “To me, there is no greater issue than focusing on perfection and letting that be the enemy of progress.”

Jawando, who vehemently opposed the component of More Housing N.O.W. that increased the density of housing allowed along transit corridors, argued that people living along transit corridors have valid concerns about zoning changes in their neighborhoods.

He said one of the reasons he did not support the transit corridor approach to zoning is that most of the people who live in those areas are either middle-class homeowners or low-income renters.

“When you inflate those property values, you’re gonna create great pressure for people to be displaced, and that’s a problem in a targeted way,” Jawando said, adding that affordability and infrastructure need to be part of the equation when considering zoning changes.

Other topics addressed at the forum on Wednesday included:

Vacancy control, a provision of the rent stabilization law that prevents landlords from raising rent on vacant units with certain exceptions;

How the county can improve enforcement of laws pertaining to troubled properties;

“Good cause” eviction laws, which require landlords to demonstrate legally valid reasons for evicting tenants;

A proposal to require certain certifications or trainings for landlords in the county; and