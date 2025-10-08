Become a Member
Arts & Culture

Former National Philharmonic music director awarded almost $400K in damages after 2024 dismissal

Orchestra based at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda since 2004

By Valerie Bonk - WTOP
October 8, 2025 9:22 a.m.
The Music Center at Strathmore
The Music Center at Strathmore. Photo credit: Annabelle Gordon

A former music director and conductor is being awarded hundreds of thousands in damages from the National Philharmonic after a hearing found the organization was responsible for breach of contract and wrongful termination.

Piotr Gajewski founded in 1984 what would become the National Philharmonic, a staple of orchestral performances with the Music Center at the Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland, since 2004.

After 40 years at the helm, Gajewski and the National Philharmonic “parted ways” in 2024, when he was informed he would no longer serve as music director. 

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

