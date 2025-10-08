County Council approves new procedures for hiring displaced federal workers for county jobs

Federal workers who found themselves out of a job this year as a result of efforts to scale back the civil service will soon receive preference when applying for open Montgomery County government positions.

The County Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve a regulation that defines displaced federal workers and outlines the process for hiring them under a bill it passed in July.

On July 24, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich signed that bill into law following a wave of job cuts across federal agencies that impacted thousands of workers nationwide. Under the new law, applicants eligible for veteran or disability status benefits will still retain top preference above federal workers.

The new executive regulation, which was required to implement the law, will take effect Friday.

The final step in implementing the law will be the approval of a $180,000 supplemental appropriation to pay contractors to “operationalize” the new hiring preference, according to a council staff report.

The supplemental appropriation is scheduled to come before the council next week. The county Office of Human Resources said that contractors are needed to help process “a record number of applications per job posting,” which is expected to continue into the next fiscal year.

Speaking ahead of the vote on Tuesday, council Vice President Will Jawando said the establishment of a hiring preference “sends a loud message, especially while the government’s closed, that we value federal workers and the work that they do.”

“This is saying that we know that you’re working hard, you’re adding value, and we want you to know that – if there’s a right fit for you here – that you’re gonna get strong consideration from our team,” Jawando said.

The council’s vote to approve the new executive regulation came on the seventh day of a federal government shutdown that is expected to last even longer.

President Donald Trump has threatened mass layoffs if the shutdown is not resolved quickly, which could further increase the number of displaced federal workers in Montgomery County.

Under the county’s new executive regulation, a displaced federal worker is defined as a county resident who became separated from their employment on or after Jan. 1, 2025.

The stated reason for the separation had to be either that the applicant’s position was “no longer needed” or that the employee was subject to a federal reduction in force.

To receive a hiring advantage, an applicant must identify themselves as a displaced federal employee and submit documentation of their status at the time of application. The applicant also would have to meet the minimum qualifications of the position.

The county’s hiring preference for displaced federal workers does not extend to probationary employees who were fired for “performance” reasons, but who subsequently challenged that justification in court with some success.

It is unclear exactly how many county residents might benefit from the county government’s hiring preference for displaced federal workers.

Elrich said last week that there were 77,550 federal workers living in the county at the beginning of 2025. Of those, more than 48,000 also worked at federal agencies in the county.

Data from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ Regional Economic Monitoring System (MWCOG) dashboard shows that the entire Washington, D.C., region lost 24,900 federal jobs between January and August.

The data dashboard from MWCOG does not break down those jobs by county.

Some displaced federal workers living in Montgomery County also may have been hired for county government roles prior to the change in hiring preferences.

The county Office of Human Resources reports that, while the county does not track or keep aggregated data regarding previous employers for new hires, county hiring managers have observed that numerous former and current federal employees have been hired for county positions throughout 2025.

In an email Tuesday, Elrich spokesperson Scott Peterson told Bethesda Today that he knew of at least one such person in the communications sector.

As of Tuesday, there were 66 open positions listed on the Montgomery County Government jobs board.

The county hiring preference for displaced federal workers is set to expire on July 2, 2027.

Find resources for displaced federal employees here.