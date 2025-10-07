Vehicle strikes, injures pedestrian in Silver Spring  

A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Columbia Pike in Silver Spring, according to a social media post from Montgomery County police.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to Columbia Pike, also known as state Route 29, at New Hampshire Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck, according to radio transmissions.

However, at about 5:50 a.m., police said on social media that Columbia Pike at Stewart Lane, which is a short distance from the New Hampshire Avenue interchange with Columbia Pike, was closed for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The area is less than 1 mile from the White Oak Town Center.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene, police said.

At roughly 6:25 a.m., police said on social media that the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and Columbia Pike remained closed. About 20 minutes later, police reported that the pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and that Columbia Pike had re-opened.

Police didn’t immediately respond Tuesday morning to Bethesda Today’s emails seeking comment on the crash and whether the pedestrian was using a crosswalk at the time. This is the latest in a number of recent collisions involving pedestrians, including two fatal collisions.

On the night of Sept. 21, 16-year-old James Evert Anderson of Kensington died after he was struck by an SUV in the 3500 block of University Boulevard West. Anderson was a student and varsity baseball player at Wheaton High School.

Ganga Prajapati, 52, of New Carrollton died Sept. 23 after she was struck in a hit-and-run-collision on Veirs Mill Road in downtown Wheaton. Montgomery County police later located the driver and vehicle allegedly involved in the collision.