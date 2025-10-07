Song Dog Farm Distillery to host grand opening Sunday in Boyds

Come Sunday, the Montgomery County Agricultural Reserve is gaining a new space for gathering and sipping cocktails: Song Dog Farm Distillery in Boyds will be holding its grand opening.

Opening celebrations at the farm-to-bottle distillery at 18100 Bucklodge Road are scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to a grand opening flyer. Throughout the day, visitors can participate in free tours of the distillery and spirit tastings.

Children and leashed dogs are welcome and Poolesville’s Bluffing Goat Farm will provide goats for a petting zoo during the event, the flyer says.

The opening of Song Dog Farm Distillery comes four years after owners Megan Draheim and David Harris bought the 29-acre farm in 2021. Draheim and Harris began planning their distillery operation in 2014, an idea that blossomed out of their shared love of whiskey, they told Bethesda Today. Before purchasing the farm, the couple had set their sights on a space in Rockville, but the COVID-19 pandemic shattered those plans.

“We’re really, really excited that this is finally happening after so long and can’t wait to welcome everybody here,” Draheim told Bethesda Today in early September.

Harris agreed, describing the impending opening as “surreal.”

“We spent a significant percentage of our life talking about this,” Harris said. “I think I tallied up in my life I spent 16,000 hours working towards this moment.”

Song Dog Farm Distillery produces kosher spirits such as bourbon, rye, gin, vodka and liqueurs and offers ready-to-pour cocktails at an on-site bar.

Visitors can expect to find a variety of cocktails, including low- and no-alcohol options; seasonal releases; and cocktail flights, according to the couple. Danny Childs, a bartender and author of the 2023 book Slow Drinks, helped design the distillery’s drinks program, the couple said.

Song Dog Farm Distillery will also offer educational tours, spirit tastings and the use of the farm property for gatherings, picnics and events.

Draheim and Harris told Bethesda Today they aim for the distillery to be a “family-friendly” place where guests can bring their dogs, munch on bites from food trucks, listen to live music, and experience community events and celebrations.

The distillery has outdoor and indoor dining areas to sip on cocktails and gather for events. Photo credit: Courtesy of Song Dog Farm Distillery

A farm for gathering and a distillery for sipping

The 5,500-square-foot distillery in the Agricultural Reserve is about a 10-minute drive from Poolesville and a 15-minute drive from the Kentlands neighborhood in Gaithersburg. In addition to the cocktail bar, the distillery features a tasting room, outdoor patio and indoor rooms.

The Agricultural Reserve is a 93,000-acre area of the county that is home to more than 550 farms and designated for agricultural use, according to the county’s Office of Agriculture. Also known as the “Ag Reserve,” the area was established in 1980 to protect and conserve the county’s farmland by limiting residential development to no more than one dwelling unit per 25 acres and only permitting businesses that promote agriculture and agritourism.

Song Dog Farm Distillery produces its spirits from some of the grains grown on the farm as well as other grains provided by a nearby farm partner.

Environmental sustainability is a key focus for the distillery and is guided by Draheim, who is a conservation ecologist. From that focus stems Song Dog Distillery’s deep interest in “terroir,” a French term that describes the impact a farm’s climate and environment has on the taste, smell and feel of crops and their byproducts. The term is typically used in reference to wines and chocolates, according to Harris.

“Something magic happens between agriculture and the land here and the magic of the distillation process and the science of it,” Harris said. “We believe that the flavor of a place is very important. We believe that our spirits are going to reflect the flavor of the county.”

Looking ahead, the couple said they hope to grow botanicals and other ingredients on the farm that can be used in beverages at the distillery’s bar.