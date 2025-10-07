MCPS to host information sessions on Woodward High School boundary study

Montgomery County Public Schools will host a series of information sessions to present proposed boundary options for the reopening of Charles W. Woodward High School in 2027. In-person meetings are scheduled for Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in Bethesda and Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Middle School in Silver Spring. [Fox 5 DC]

Credit unions offer no-interest loans to furloughed federal workers during shutdown

Multiple financial institutions including Navy Federal Credit Union and PenFed Credit Union are offering paycheck assistance, interest-free personal loans and lines of credit to federal workers who need them amid the government shutdown that began Wednesday. [Washington Business Journal]

Silver Spring, Potomac delis among contenders for best pastrami in region

Two Montgomery County eateries were among those visited by Washington Post dining writer Warren Rojas and New York City food critic Robert Sietsema in their search for the perfect pastrami on rye. Attman’s Delicatessen in Potomac scored the highest overall, and Parkway Deli & Restaurant in Silver Spring also fared well. [The Washington Post]

Today’s weather:

Mostly sunny with a high of 80 degrees

