County Councilmember Dawn Luedtke seeks second term 

Montgomery County Councilmember Dawn Luedtke officially filed on Friday to run for re-election in 2026, according to a press release and State Board of Elections records.

Luedtke, a Democrat, has represented District 7 since her election to a four-year term in 2022. The district includes the northeastern part of the county including Ashton, Brookeville, Damascus, Derwood, Laytonsville, Montgomery Village, Olney, Redland and Sandy Spring.

“It has been an honor to serve as the first District 7 Councilmember on the expanded Montgomery County Council,” Luedtke, 51, of Ashton, said in Friday’s press release. “I’m proud that by working with residents, businesses, and community leaders, we have brought experienced, tough, and smart leadership for Upcounty communities that too often had not seen their voices reflected in decisions made in Rockville.”

In 2022, the council expanded from nine to 11 members after voters approved a county charter amendment to increase the number of seats. The current council has four at-large and seven district councilmembers.

Bethesda Today reported in August that Luedtke had an active campaign finance committee and campaign website. In an interview on Monday, Luedtke told Bethesda Today that she launched her campaign with an event in her district on Aug. 27.

Prior to being elected to the council, Luedtke worked as an attorney – first in private practice and then as an assistant attorney general for the state. She told Bethesda Today that her background in law helps inform her approach to constituent services.

“The law is where I look for what’s possible and what’s not possible,” Luedtke said. “If something is possible but requires a legislative change, then absolutely I’ll do it.”

During her time on the council, Luedtke said she has been a strong supporter of public safety. She is a proponent of the Montgomery County police department’s Drone as First Responder Program and pushed for it to be expanded into the upcounty.

“I thought it was a great force multiplier for the agency,” Luedtke said of the drone program, adding that she has spoken to the Maryland General Assembly and the Maryland Association of Counties about its merits and legal limitations.

If elected to a second term, Luedtke said she would work to address staffing shortages affecting public safety agencies and behavioral health services such as the county’s Mobile Crisis Team. She also said she would like to foster more collaboration between those agencies.

“For me, especially coming into this role with the background that I have, being able to help support our work in the public safety arena and truly be a positive partner to our public safety agencies has been a win-win for everyone,” Luedtke said.

In addition to Luedtke, one other Democratic candidate for the District 7 seat has already emerged. Sharif Hidayat, a former Montgomery County police officer from Laytonsville, filed with the State Board of Elections on Aug. 1.

Hidayat was one of seven candidates, including Luedtke, who ran to represent District 7 in 2022. Luedtke won the Democratic primary that year with 35.76% of the vote, while Hidayat came fifth with 8.17% of the vote.

Luedtke went on to win the general election against Republican Harold C. Moldanado with 66.98% of the vote.

Hidayat also ran unsuccessfully for an at-large seat on the county Board of Education in the May 2024 primary. He came in fourth with 9% of the vote and did not advance to the general election.

As of Monday, no one else had filed to run for the County Council in District 7. The filing deadline is Feb. 24, 2026.