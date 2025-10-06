Shutdown support for federal workers comes from range of businesses, charities

The Maryland Food Bank is monitoring traffic at food pantries across the state, with its network of about 800 community partners anticipating a rise in federal workers and contractors hit by the federal government shutdown, which currently has no end in sight.

As the shutdown continues, missing paychecks and the potential pause of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) support could lead to a surge of patrons at food banks around the state, said Chloe Woodward-Magrane, Maryland Food Banks director of communications.

“People should not go hungry because something is happening with their job,” Woodward-Magrane said.

The food bank is just one of the businesses, government agencies and nonprofits that have mobilized since last Wednesday when the government shutdown began, an event with an outsized effect in Maryland, where the economy relies heavily on federal spending.

The shutdown threatens the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of federal workers, many of whom were sent home Wednesday morning. Even those who are still coming to work because they were deemed essential workers — airport security, health care workers, customs workers and the like — are feeling the pinch, as they will work without pay until the shutdown ends.

Maryland is home to about 260,000 federal workers and 200,000 federal contractors, and has lost more than 15,000 federal jobs since the Trump Administration took office, according to an email sent Wednesday by the governor’s office.

“Shutdowns don’t just stop the government — they shortchange the people who need it most,” Lt. Gov. Aruna K. Miller said in the email.

As the Maryland Food Bank braces for an influx of federal workers and contractors, other groups are stepping forward to help ease the burden for federal workers during the uncertainty of the shutdown.

Utility protections

Utility companies are prohibited from turning off gas or electric services of impacted workers during a government shutdown or within seven days of the shutdown’s conclusion, according to a statement from the Maryland Public Service Commission. Those who are involuntarily furloughed or who are not paid during the shutdown are eligible.

In a letter to utilities Wednesday, Gov. Wes Moore urged companies to “go further” by exploring payment plans or suspending residential shutoffs during the shutdown, as opposed to requiring customers to reach out to companies themselves. He said that would help lessen the stress of “families who are already facing significant financial stress and uncertainty.”

“Taking this proactive step would demonstrate true corporate citizenship and provide a crucial safety net for all Marylanders, alleviating the need for impacted federal workers to negotiate individually,” Moore wrote in the letter.

WSSC Water, which provides water and sewer service to Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, on Wednesday suspended water turnoffs and waived late fees for federal workers impacted by the shutdown, according to Lyn Riggins, a spokesperson for the utility.

WSSC is also extending its “Get Current” program through November instead of its previous expiration date at the end of October. The program forgives a portion of customers’ balances and waives late payment charges and turn-on fees.

“While we are a large entity providing critical services, we’re also your neighbor,” said Riggins. “Anything that we can do to help our customers, to help our neighbors — this is what we can offer right now, and hopefully it will ease a little bit of the burden.”

Baltimore Gas and Electric and Pepco, two Exelon gas companies, said they are offering flexible payment options, late payment charge waivers, personalized bill assistance and streamlined verification that does not require proof of government identification.

Housing Protections

Moore, in another letter Wednesday, reminded state judges of a 2019 law that requires Maryland courts to temporarily pause mortgage foreclosures and evictions for federal workers who face a loss of pay during a shutdown.

“The Moore-Miller Administration is committed to ensuring that Maryland families, especially our dedicated federal workforce, are shielded from the consequences of inaction at the federal level,” the letter said.

Credit Union Support

As of Friday, 27 credit unions associated with the MD|DC Credit Union Association had offered assistance programs, such as short-term relief programs, low-rate credit cards, payment deferrals, fee waivers and financial counseling.

“Credit unions have a history of stepping up to serve their members in challenging times,” said John Bratsakis, president and CEO of the association. “We want members to know that credit unions are here with flexible options and solutions to help them through this federal government shutdown.”

Loan and Job Assistance

Moore announced other resources for Maryland workers impacted by the federal shutdown on Wednesday, including unemployment insurance, housing and utility protections, loan programs and resources for veterans.

“The federal government is stepping away from its basic obligations to Maryland and our people. But despite the challenge, our resolve is unwavering,” Moore said in Wednesday’s email. “I encourage federal government workers to take full advantage of these resources.”

Those who are working without pay during the shutdown can apply for a short-term $700 no-interest loan for essential expenses through the Federal Shutdown Loan program, starting Monday. The loan must be repaid within 45 days of the conclusion of the shutdown.

The Federal Worker Emergency Loan Program is available to federal workers who are laid off during the shutdown, and offers a $700 loan for support during financial hardship.

The governor’s Wednesday email also included links to resources that can help federal workers find a new job, such as job fairs, a virtual workshop designed for former federal workers and contractors and information about American Job Centers, which provide employment-related services.

Maryland Matters