Rockville motorcyclist, 63, dies in North Bethesda collision

Montgomery County police have identified a Rockville man as the motorcyclist who was fatally struck by a car in North Bethesda on Sunday morning, the department said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Charles Anthony Hawkins, 63, was riding a gray 1977 Kawasaki motorcycle on Montrose Road and Tildenwood Drive when he was struck by a red 2014 Toyota Camry, police said. Police officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to the collision around 8:30 a.m. and Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred near St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and school at 917 Montrose Road.

Police said Monday a preliminary investigation found Hawkins was traveling westbound on Montrose Road when the driver of the red Camry, who was traveling east on Montrose Road, struck the motorcycle while attempting to make a left turn onto Tildenwood Drive.

- Advertisement -

The driver, who was not identified, was not injured and remained at the scene of the collision, police said.

MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said on social media Sunday that the collision caused the closure of some travel lanes on Montrose Road between Tildenwood Drive and Josiah Henson Parkway. It is unclear how long the closure lasted.

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 240-773-6620.