Motorcyclist killed in Rockville collision

A man was killed Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in the area of Montrose Road and Tildenwood Drive in Rockville, according to Montgomery County police. [DC News Now]

Red Pitch at Olney Theatre named among best shows in D.C. area this fall

The Washington Post’s theater critics chose Olney Theatre Center’s Red Pitch, a tale of about soccer and three Black British teens as one of the best shows to see this fall in the Washington, D.C., area. [The Washington Post]

Falafel Inc., Insomnia Cookies coming to downtown Silver Spring

Two new eateries – Falafel inc. and Insomnia Cookies – are planning to open in downtown Silver Spring. [Source of the Spring]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 80

Moore announces program to help offset expected rise in health care premiums

43 MCPS families opted out of books largely centered around LGBTQ+, cultural diversity, social justice

Hans Riemer endorses Andrew Friedson for county executive