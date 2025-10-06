High school football week 5: Quince Orchard, Sherwood remain undefeated

The first Friday of October saw two teams remain undefeated, and another extend its winning streak. No. 5 Good Counsel was also able to hold off a second-half comeback by St. Mary’s Ryken Knights to end a two-game skid. Rankings are from The Washington Post’s top 20 regional rankings going into the games. Here’s what happened:

For complete schedules, scores and standings from around the county, visit our High School Sports Zone.

No. 7 Quince Orchard takes care of business of Churchill

The No. 7 Quince Orchard Cougars (5-0) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs (4-1) 34-13 on the road Friday night. Cougars senior quarterback William Drakeford tossed four touchdown passes and also added a two-yard touchdown run. Churchill senior quarterback Hunter Humphries had a solid game of his own, throwing two touchdowns. An epic showdown looms for the Cougars this week, as they host Sherwood, the only other undefeated team in Montgomery County. Churchill will look to get back on track Thursday night when the team travels to Gaithersburg to face the Trojans (2-3).

- Advertisement -

No. 18 Sherwood shuts out Clarksburg

The Sherwood Warriors improved to 5-0 at home on Friday, defeating the Clarksburg Coyotes (2-3) 41-0. The Coyotes seemed to have no answer to Sherwood’s running game, a unit that accounted for five touchdowns. The Warriors are on the road this week for their toughest game of the season, a matchup between fellow unbeaten Quince Orchard. For Clarksburg, the Coyotes host the Rockville Rams (1-4), which have lost three straight.

Paint Branch shuts out B-CC

The Paint Branch Panthers (4-1) won their fourth straight game Friday at home, shutting out the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (2-3) 18-0. Panthers senior quarterback Vincent Do threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns, with one of those going to junior running back Alijah Bah. On Friday, the Panthers face the Springbrook Blue Devils (0-5) on the road, and the Barons host the Walter Johnson Wildcats (2-3).

Blake defeats Blair

Senior running back Junior Rodriguez was unstoppable for the Blake Bengals (4-1), as he ran for more than 300 yards and two touchdowns, including an 84-yard dash. His effort helped Blake blank the Blair Blazers (1-4) 25-0 on the road. Blake hosts the Magruder Colonels (1-4) on Friday, while Blair will be on the road to face the Whitman Vikings (3-2).

No. 5 Good Counsel snaps two-game losing streak

The No. 5 Good Counsel Falcons (4-2) were able to get back in the win column on Friday, as they defeated the Knights of St. Mary’s Ryken High School (3-3) 27-21 on the road. The game got a little tight in the third quarter, as the Falcons gave up 21 points to tie the game 21-21. But Good Counsel was able to hold off the comeback, shutting out the Knights in the fourth while also scoring 6 points. Next week’s matchup on Friday features a rematch of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship from last year, when the Falcons host the DeMatha Stags (5-0).