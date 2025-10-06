Become a Member
Business & Retail

From Bethesda Magazine: Fall for these autumnal looks

From ribbed turtlenecks to rain-ready boots, here’s what to wear for the season’s most picturesque outings

By Jacqueline Mendelsohn
October 6, 2025 3:00 p.m. | Updated: October 6, 2025 3:45 p.m.
J. McLaughlin Turtleneck
Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Gray Matter

“Arlette” turtleneck, $168 at J. McLaughlin, 4851 Bethesda Ave. (Bethesda Row), Bethesda, 301-951-5272; 10243 Old Georgetown Road (Shops at Wildwood), Bethesda, 301-263-3304, jmclaughlin.com

Uniqlo Jacket

Field Edit

Zip-up short jacket, $59.90 at Uniqlo, 11853 Grand Park Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda, 855-486-4756; 7101 Democracy Blvd. (Westfield Montgomery mall), Bethesda, 877-486-4756, uniqlo.com

Zara Purse
Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Shoulder Season

Leather maxi bucket bag, $169 at Zara, 7101 Democracy Blvd. (Westfield Montgomery mall), Bethesda, 833-247-2473, zara.com

South Moon Under Overalls
Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Overall Win 

Free People “Deep Trance” overalls, $148 at South Moon Under, 10247 Old Georgetown Road (Shops at Wildwood), Bethesda, 301-564-0995, southmoonunder.com

Rails Shirt
Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Check Mate

“Hunter” shirt, $188 at Rails, 4852 Bethesda Ave. (Bethesda Row), Bethesda, 240-858-4165, rails.com

Nordstrom Boots
Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Puddle Patrol 

Hunter tall rain boot, $190 at Nordstrom, 7111 Democracy Blvd. (Westfield Montgomery mall), Bethesda, 301-365-4111, nordstrom.com

Reformation Dress
Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Forest Fit 

“Tate” regenerative wool sweater dress, $278 at Reformation, 4823 Bethesda Ave. (Bethesda Row), Bethesda, 240-589-5240,
thereformation.com

This appears in the September/October 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.

