County Councilmembers to introduce bill requiring landlords to give more notice before evictions 

The Montgomery County Council this week will consider a bill that would require landlords to give more notice before evicting tenants and an executive regulation outlining the county’s hiring process for displaced federal employees.

The council will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Stella Werner Council Office Building in Rockville for its regular weekly business meeting. Here’s what to expect:

Landlord notice requirements

Councilmember Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) plans to introduce a bill that would require landlords to give tenants and county officials more notice ahead of scheduled evictions.

According to a council staff report, the county bill is enabled by a new state law that took effect on Oct. 1. That law requires landlords to notify tenants of a scheduled eviction at least six days prior to the eviction date.

The notice must be provided in written form through multiple methods including posting on the premises, first-class mailing and – if available – via email or text. Local jurisdictions have the power to require notice to be given more than six days in advance of an eviction.



Mink’s bill would increase the notice requirement in Montgomery County from six to 14 days – the maximum under the state law. It would align county code with the state law on providing written notice to tenants through multiple methods.



Additionally, Mink’s bill would require landlords to provide the county’s Department of Housing and Community Affairs with a copy of the eviction notice given to the tenant.

Failing to comply with the increased notice requirements would count as a Class A civil violation, which carries a fine of $500 for the first offense and $750 for repeat offenses, according to the county code. That’s on top of the penalties allowed by the state law.

Mink’s bill is co-sponsored by council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4), Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6). A public hearing on the bill is tentatively scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28.

Hiring displaced federal workers

The council on Tuesday will also consider an executive regulation required to implement a new law that allows the county to give hiring preference to displaced federal workers.

A bill establishing the county’s preference for hiring displaced federal workers was signed into law on July 24. The legislation followed a wave of cuts to the federal civil service impacting thousands of workers across agencies.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said Wednesday that there were 77,550 federal workers living in the county at the beginning of 2025. Of those, more than 48,000 also worked at federal agencies in the county.

The executive regulation expected to come before the council on Tuesday defines a displaced federal worker as a county resident who became separated from their employment on or after Jan. 1, 2025. If approved, it would become effective Friday.

The stated reason for the separation had to be either that the applicant’s position was “no longer needed” or that the employee was subject to a federal reduction in force.

To receive a hiring advantage, an applicant must identify themselves as a displaced federal employee and submit documentation of their status at the time of the application.

The applicant also would have to meet the minimum qualifications of the position. The hiring preference for displaced federal workers is set to expire on July 2, 2027.

The council’s consideration of the executive regulation for hiring displaced federal workers comes as the U.S. is experiencing its first government shutdown in more than five years.

President Donald Trump has threatened mass layoffs if the shutdown, which began Wednesday, is not resolved quickly–which could further increase the number of displaced federal workers in Montgomery County.