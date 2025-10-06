Armed suspect allegedly holds woman against will in Bethesda, leading to police pursuit into Silver Spring

An armed suspect who allegedly held a female acquaintance against her will in Bethesda was in custody Monday night following a police pursuit that ended in the White Oak neighborhood of Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

The adult suspect was taken into custody, and “no injuries were reported to officers, bystanders” or the woman, police said in Monday night’s statement. No further information was provided about the suspect or any charges that may be pending.

Police said officers responded about 4:15 p.m. to Westlake Drive and Democracy Boulevard in Bethesda for a report of a woman being held against her will by an armed acquaintance.

Responding officers located the vehicle being driven by the suspect and attempted to stop it, but the suspect drove away with the woman inside and led officers on a pursuit through Bethesda and onto the Beltway, police said.

- Advertisement -

“The pursuit continued across several roadways before ending safely on Lockwood Drive in White Oak,” police said.

No further details about the incident were provided. Police said the investigation is ongoing.