Tasty Tidbits: Fast-casual eatery Shouk closes in Rockville

Shouk, a fast-casual restaurant serving plant-based Israeli fare, has closed its last remaining locations in the region this week following the closures of shops in Rockville and Washington, D.C., according to published reports.

The Rockville location at 5568 Randolph Road was dark and void of people during a visit on Friday afternoon. Tables and chairs remained, and a bright yellow sidewalk sign advertising pitas and bowls had been closed and pulled inside.

Shouk, known for its Shouk Burger served in a pita pocket, opened its first location in the District in 2016. In late 2021, the chain opened its first Montgomery County location on Randolph Road in Rockville. That location was one of the last to shutter.

The restaurant did not respond to Bethesda Today’s email request for comment Friday morning, and its social media accounts have been deleted or disabled. But an automated email reply confirmed the closure with a goodbye message, calling the closure “bittersweet.”

“When we opened, our dream was simple but bold: to change the way people eat by serving plant-based food that was as joyful and satisfying as any meal,” the Shouk team said.

At its peak, Shouk had a total of five locations with two in the county, according to Store Reporter. Shouk opened its second county location in June 2022 in the former Westwood shopping center, now the site of the Westbard mixed-use development. That location closed in early 2023.

Shouk was a finalist for serving the best vegetarian dishes in the county in Bethesda Magazine’s Best of Bethesda 2025 Readers’ Picks. It served plant-based dishes including falafel, mushroom shawarma and fried oyster mushroom sandwiches as well as bowls, red lentil soup and spiced fries. The eatery was one of the few kosher and vegan restaurants in the region, food blog YeahThatsKosher wrote in a post Friday.

Founders Ran Nussbacher and chef Dennis Friedman told Bethesda Magazine in 2022 that the mission of the climate-conscious restaurant was to provide “healthy-friendly, planet-friendly” food and expose diners to plant-based dishes.

Windridge Vineyard wins top honor at state wine competition

A red wine produced by Windridge Vineyard, a family-owned farm and winery in Darnestown, won the Best in Show honor at the 2025 Maryland Governor’s Cup Wine Competition held in Baltimore in early September, according to a news release from the Maryland Wineries Association.

Windridge Vineyard won the top honor with its 2022 Cabernet Franc.

A panel of 21 sommeliers and wine experts judged 196 submissions at this year’s competition. The association said Windridge’s cabernet “captures the essence of local viticulture and stands testament to the winery’s dedication to quality and innovation,” the release said.

Windridge Vineyards owner Robert Butz said in the release that the family was thrilled about the award, adding that the cabernet is produced using grapes grown on its farm. The family has cultivated the land since 1959 and planted its first grapes in 2011, according to the release.

“As life-long farmers we believe that wine is a fundamentally agricultural product and the 2022 harvest yielded excellent fruit to make our Cab Franc Reserve,” Butz said. “Our winemaking philosophy is one of respecting classic winemaking techniques while incorporating modern methods with the goal of crafting wines that showcase our local terroir.”

Dash In’s second MoCo convenience store to open in Gaithersburg next year

Dash In, a convenience store chain that offers fuel, car washes and prepared foods, is aiming to open a new location in Gaithersburg in May, according to Dash In spokesperson Jim Healy. The store will be located at the former Red Lobster space at 15700 Shady Grove Road.

Dash In has dozens of locations around Maryland, Delaware and Virginia, with one in Silver Spring at 11150 New Hampshire Ave. in the White Oak community. The convenience chain aims to offer a “reimagined” store environment, Healy said, offering a kitchen where guests can custom-order food, including quesadillas, sandwiches, burgers, salads and breakfast foods.

The 4,800-square-foot Gaithersburg store will feature vehicle fueling stations, a made-to-order kitchen and a “beverage wall” with coffee, craft sodas, refreshers and customizable smoothies, according to Healy.