Rockville biotech company secures $50M in startup funds for cancer research

Rockville clinical-stage biotech company OncoC4 Inc. on Thursday announced it had secured $50 million in startup funds to advance potential treatments for cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. The company, founded in 2020, is headquartered at 9640 Medical Center Drive in Rockville near Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center and Johns Hopkins University’s Montgomery County campus. [Washington Business Journal]

Rockville mayor gives State of the City address

Rockville Mayor Monique Ashton held her State of the City address at the Glenview Mansion on Tuesday morning as part of an event sponsored by the Greater Rockville Chamber of Commerce. In her speech, Ashton discussed strategies for increasing the city’s stock of affordable housing and luring new businesses to the area. [Montgomery Community Media]

Changes in the downtown Silver Spring retail scene

Changes are coming to Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring, where one business has closed and another is relocating. Fantasticks, a custom gelato bar that opened in the summer of 2024, has permanently closed its location at 915 Ellsworth Drive. Also, the gym Be Miyghty Fitness has moved from its location on Georgia Avenue to the former Sleep Number store at 937 Ellsworth Drive. [Source of the Spring]

Today’s weather:

Mostly sunny with a high of 71 degrees

