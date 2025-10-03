Potomac’s Bethesda Bagels to open Monday morning

Starting Monday, Potomac residents won’t need to travel far to get their fix of Bethesda Bagels’ breakfast sandwiches or a classic bagel and schmear — the local chain’s new store in the Cabin John Village shopping center is set to officially open at 6:30 a.m., co-owner Danny Fleishman told Bethesda Today on Friday.

The opening of Potomac’s long-awaited Bethesda Bagels at 7951-A Tuckerman Lane comes about 11 months after the local family-owned chain announced the new location.

“We’re just really excited to open another location in the heart of our customer base and we’re hoping that everyone comes out,” Fleishman said.

The new shop will be the mini-chain’s largest at 2,800 square feet and will offer indoor seating on seven two-top tables as well as at a counter, according to Fleishman. A large floor-to-ceiling window at the front of the shop, as well as an interior window near the shop’s refrigerators, will give both passerby and customers a view of the bagel rolling action in the shop’s preparation area.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Fleishman said.

Bethesda Bagels is known for its classic and specialty bagels that can be bought by the dozen for $22 and a variety of house-made cream cheeses, with plant-based options available. Specialty bagels include a rainbow bagel, cinnamon chip and Asiago cheese. The shop also serves a variety of breakfast sandwiches, deli and salad sandwiches and pizza bagels, as well as whitefish salad and lox.

Fleishman owns and operates Bethesda Bagels with his brothers Lee, Noah and Josh. The family’s first shop was opened in Bethesda by their father, Stephen Fleishman, in 1982. That shop is the oldest original tenant on Bethesda Row, according to the eatery’s website.

Since 2017 Bethesda Bagels has expanded around the Washington, D.C., area, including opening shops in Rockville and the Wildwood Shopping Center in Bethesda. Three other shops are in Rosslyn, Virginia, and the Navy Yard in the District. The most recent to open was the Fallsgrove shop in Rockville in 2022.

Fleishman said Friday that he grew up in the Potomac area, so it means a lot to have the new location close to home and many of its dedicated customers.

“The heart of our clientele is located here so it’s going to be adding convenience for all of our existing customers and hopefully drawing some new ones,” Fleishman said.

Cabin John Village shopping center is home to other eateries including The Grove, Gregorio’s Trattoria, Capo Italian Deli, Mykonos Restaurant, Moby Dick, Shake Shack and Cava. The Bethesda Bagels is located next to a CVS store.