Hans Riemer endorses Andrew Friedson for county executive  

Former Montgomery County Councilmember Hans Riemer on Tuesday endorsed councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) for county executive, weighing in on a 2026 race in which all three front-runners are his former colleagues.

“Andrew listens to the community, finds collaborative solutions, and gets results on the issues that really matter,” Riemer said in a press release from Friedson’s campaign on Tuesday. “Our community will have no better partner to deliver what Montgomery County needs, especially in these challenging times when our county and region are threatened.”

Riemer, a Democrat, was an at-large member of the county council from 2010 to 2022. He served his last term alongside Friedson (D-Dist. 1), Evan Glass (D-At-large) and Will Jawando (D-At-large . ).

Friedson, Glass and Jawando were each elected to the council in 2018 and are now seeking the Democratic nomination for county executive in next year’s primary election.

In an interview Thursday, Riemer told Bethesda Today he felt compelled to weigh in on the executive race because it could “set the direction for the future of the county.”

“I’ve worked very closely with Andrew on a lot of issues, but particularly housing,” Riemer said. “I think housing is such a big challenge for Montgomery County, and we need a county executive that knows how to tackle that and is going to step up and help people here with their affordability challenges.”

The issue of housing has become a flashpoint in the race as the county struggles to determine the best way to provide more affordable options. Friedson along with councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) sponsored the More Housing N.O.W. legislation, which aims to increase housing options, and resulted in the recent passage of controversial zoning changes.

Riemer said Friedson demonstrated his leadership potential on the council’s Planning, Housing and Economic Development committee, which Riemer chaired during his last term. Friedson now chairs the council’s successor committee on Planning, Housing and Parks.

Other endorsements

Riemer ran for county executive in 2022, coming third in the Democratic primary behind Potomac businessman David Blair and current County Executive Marc Elrich. Blair, who was just 32 votes behind Elrich in 2022, has also endorsed Friedson for county executive.

Elrich is serving his second consecutive term, meaning he cannot run for re-election in 2026 under a ballot referendum approved by voters in 2024. Elrich has endorsed Jawando as his successor, as have Jawando’s fellow councilmembers Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large) and Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5).

Friedson’s endorsements include Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy, several other local elected officials, and the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 1664 union, which represents the county’s career firefighters and paramedics.

Other endorsements for Jawando include the Progressive Maryland and the Working Families Party, two progressive political organizations focused on workers in the area, and the Philadelphia/Baltimore/Washington Laborers’ District Council (PBWLDC), an affiliate of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA).

Glass has also secured endorsements from former elected officials. His supporters include David Trone, the founder and co-owner of Total Wine & More who previously represented Maryland’s 6th District in Congress; and Tom Perez, a former councilmember who served as U.S. secretary of labor in the second Obama administration.

In addition to Friedson, Jawando and Glass, two others have filed as Democratic candidates for county executive in 2026. They are Mithun Banerjee, a Silver Spring-based project manager, and Celeste Iroha, a Silver Spring-based registered medical assistant.

No Republicans had officially filed as candidates for county executive as of Thursday. But Shelly Skolnick, a Friendship Heights attorney and frequent candidate for office over the past three decades, has formed a campaign committee with the intent of running for the office.

Friedson, Glass and Jawando are scheduled to participate in a candidate forum on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The forum, co-sponsored by Montgomery Community Media and The Montgomery County Renters Alliance, will be held at the MCM studios in Rockville. It will be broadcast live on MCM Channels 19 and 21 and simulcast on YouTube from 6 to 8 p.m.

Journalists from multiple Maryland media outlets, including Bethesda Today, will ask questions of the candidates during the forum. Members of the public can also submit questions.

The ​​2026 gubernatorial primary, in which voters will choose their parties’ nominees, is June 23. The general election will be Nov. 3, 2026.