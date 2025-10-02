TV talk show offers $10,000 gift to B-CC Rescue Squad in honor of retired EMT

While EMT Ed Levien had a moment to shine in a national spotlight during his Wednesday appearance on TV’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad where he has volunteered for years turned out to be the big winner when the show’s host announced that it would receive a $10,000 donation in honor of Levien.

Levien, 76, has achieved a measure of local fame in recent months after news reports of his April retirement following a successful second career as a volunteer EMT with the rescue squad. Levien, who worked more than 13,000 unpaid hours over 12 years, now helps train others.

That attention landed Levien an appearance on the Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show hosted by singer Kelly Clarkson during a “Never Too Late” episode that also featured fellow EMT Ella Edwards, who credited Levien’s training for helping her to save a man’s life. Actor and director Scarlett Johansson and actor June Squibb, 95, also appeared on the show to highlight their new movie Eleanor the Great.

“I think there is a great advantage to being older. We have life experience. In my particular case, I’m the same age as a lot of those old people that I have to help,” Levien told Clarkson.

Levien, called “Pops” by his colleagues, clasped both sides of his face with his hands and then clapped as Clarkson announced the “Everyday Heroes” donation to the squad by the security services firm ADT.

In announcing the donation, Clarkson praised Levien for his “selfless” service that helped save lives.

The rescue squad was surprised by the donation, which President Christopher Jennison said called “fantastic” when contacted Wednesday by Bethesda Today.

He noted that the nonprofit organization at 5020 Battery Lane in Bethesda is “philanthropically funded” by donations and doesn’t receive operational funding from Montgomery County, even though it is part of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Jennison said he doesn’t know exactly how the group will spend its windfall but said the donation is “going to go to improve the quality of the care that we are able to provide.”

“We always have costs that we want to be able to cover to improve our service for the community, and we don’t know where we’re going to get those monies to cover those costs. So the fact that we got such a large donation is huge for us because what it means is we can improve our training quality. We can … buy a piece of equipment that we’ve wanted to buy that we haven’t,” Jennison said.

A second career

Levien’s service evolved from his belief that he should give back after strangers helped him years ago when he was dealing with a paralyzed arm following a moped accident. “I decided back then that I needed to pay it back if I ever healed and I did heal and here I am as an EMT,” Levien told Clarkson.

Edwards told Clarkson that Levien has served as an inspiration whose training helped her and her father, who also works at the fire station, save the life of a man suffering cardiac arrest during a hot yoga class that she was attending with her family.

“I don’t think that would have even been possible without Ed’s training,” Edwards said.

For his part, Levien noted the dedication of Edwards and all department volunteers helping people in need.

‘Everyone is trained to a very high level and these are some of the most selfless, talented people I have ever met in my life,” Levien said. “No one gets into this for the accolades, for a thank you or for the pay. They just help a fellow human being. It is remarkable and I think they deserve so much credit every day.”