Taste of Bethesda offers birria tacos, charred octopus, pupusas and more Saturday

The Taste of Bethesda food festival is returning to the Woodmont Triangle neighborhood for its 33rd year this Saturday, offering visitors the opportunity to sample 50 restaurants and eateries that call downtown Bethesda home.
The event, organized by the Bethesda Urban Partnership, will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Norfolk, St. Elmo, Cordell, Del Ray and Auburn avenues.
“We’re thrilled to welcome the community to another year of Taste of Bethesda,” Bethesda Urban Partnership President Jeff Burton said in a press release about the festival. “With 50 participating restaurants and live entertainment, this event offers a unique opportunity to discover new dishes while supporting our local dining scene.”
The festival, which is co-sponsored by Bethesda Magazine among others, aims to showcase the diverse culinary options in the downtown Bethesda area, and this year will feature newcomers such as Aventino Cucina, Eat Sprout, Guardado’s, Pisco y Nazca and Max’s Best Ice Cream, the release said.
A variety of foods and cuisines, including charred octopus, birria tacos, Croque Monsieur, pupusas and Takoyaki will be offered by participating restaurants during the festival. Beverages, including mango lassi, mocktails, cold brew coffee and Ukrainian cider, will also be available. In addition, the long-awaited BabyCat Brewery, which is expected to open its second location soon at 4850 Del Ray Ave., is among the vendors offering beer and wine.
Admission to the festival is free. Tickets for food and drinks start at bundles of four tickets for $5, with food samples costing between one and four tickets. Ticket sales end at 3:30 p.m.
Here is a list of participating eateries and their offerings:
- Agora – Lambchops and grilled broccolini;
- ala Bethesda & Beth’s – Hummus, manti, dolmades, crispy chicken burger, charred octopus and barley risotto;
- Aventino – Suppli al teléfono and Caesar salad;
- BabyCat Brewery – Beer and wine;
- Benihana – California roll, spicy tuna roll, salmon sashimi, tuna sashimi, fried rice and Ramune beverage;
- Bethesda Chocolates – Iced hot chocolate and candy such as pretzel rods, turtles, nonpareils and pretzel bars;
- California Tortilla – Chips and queso, chicken, beef or veggie tacos and nachos with chicken or beef;
- Casa Oaxaca – Birria tacos, tacos dorados and esquite;
- Ceremony Coffee Roasters – Hot coffee, cold brew coffee and a specialty coffee tonic;
- Delhi Spice – Samosa, vegetarian or chicken combo box and mango lassi;
- DIG INN – Pork tenderloin with mashed potatoes and onion jam, chili lime brussels sprouts, charred chicken and rice and crispy tofu;
- Dog Haus Biergarten – The Chilli Idol and Soo Cali hot dogs, burger sliders, wine and beer;
- Eat Sprout – Local honey chocolate espresso, Local honey turmeric ginger, seasonal kale and sweet potato salad, buzz bites, the Vitality mocktail and harvest salad;
- Georgetown Cupcake – A variety of cupcake flavors including red velvet, chocolate squared, cookies and creme, pumpkin spice, salted caramel and vanilla birthday;
- Guapo’s – Tacos, quesadillas, birria and elote;
- Guardado’s – Paella with chicken and vegetables, croquets, steak skewers, jicama shrimp tacos and beverages including Paloma cocktails, spicy margarita and sangria;
- Hawkers Asian Street Fare – Roti Canai, chili crisp cucumbers and Korean fried chicken;
- Just Ice Tea – Iced tea flavors including peach oolong, lemon black, berry hibiscus and raspberry black tea;
- Kadhai Boutique Indian Cuisine – Chicken makhani, saag paneer, rice and samosas;
- Kusshi Sushi – Takoyaki, pork gyoza, shrimp shumai, Ika Geso, chicken Karaage and beer;
- Levain Bakery – Cookie flavors including two chip chocolate chip, chocolate chip walnut and fall chocolate chunk;
- Mamma Lucia – Cheese and pepperoni pizza, penne marinara and meatballs;
- Medium Rare – Steak frites sandwiches;
- MI Café – Hot coffee, iced coffee, canned coffee, coffee beans and baked goods;
- Moby Dick House of Kabob – Kubideh, and chicken or falafel with rice;
- Mon Ami Gabi – Croque Monsieur and wine;
- Nothing Bundt Cakes – Red velvet, chocolate chip, lemon, and white chocolate raspberry Bundtinis;
- The Organic Butcher of Bethesda – Bulgogi rice bowl and pork belly burnt ends;
- The Original Velatis – Caramels, sea salt turtle, toffee with nuts, caramel popcorn and toffee cookies;
- Papa Johns – Small cheese or pepperoni pizza;
- Paris Baguette – Baked goods including sugar mochi donut, Crookie, raspberry almond croissant, twisted donut, mini croissants and peanut crumb bread;
- Passage to India – Butter chicken taco, dosa, samosa chat and makhani pasta;
- Pho Viet – Shrimp summer roll, pork spring roll, shrimp dumplings, beef or chicken pho and Thai boba tea;
- Pike El Diamante – Steak or chicken kabobs, birria tacos, steak or chicken tacos, ceviche and pork or chicken pupusas;
- Pisco y Nazca – Causa de Pollo, Ceviche Callejero and tuna tartare tacos;
- Puree Juice Bar – Cold-pressed juices, smoothies and vegan treats;
- Q by Peter Chang – Sichuan chili wontons, spring rolls, Beijing duck pastry and pan-fried vegetable dumplings;
- The Red Bandana Bakery – Gluten-free cookies, donuts, macarons, cupcakes, Cheezy bread and hand pies;
- RUTA – Syrnyky, cheese balls, Mlyntsy, Holubtsi, Pravda Beer and Ukrainian cider;
- Seventh State – Cream of crab soup, butter cake with roasted apples and whipped cream, Hip Flask snack mix and Back Pocket Punch;
- Silver – Mexican street corn, tuna tartare, pistachio mousse and brownies;
- Smoke BBQ –Pork and chicken sliders, chicken wings, mac and cheese, craft beer and wine;
- Smoothie King – Angel Food smoothie;
- Tasty Grills & Catering – Chicken or ground beef kabob, Basmati rice and chickpea gravy;
- Tatte – Not available at time of publication;
- Teazzi – A variety of tea options including oolong milk tea, honey amber, four season, peach green tea, bamboo oolong tea and Japanese multigrain tea;
- Tout de Sweet – French macarons, lemon drop cookies and mini tarts;
- Tropical Smoothie Café – Smoothie flavors such as Sunrise Sunset, Jetty Punch, Mango Magic, Acai Berry Boost and Island Green, as well as assorted cookies and chips;
- World of Beer – Not available at time of publication; and
- ZAO Stamina Ramen – Vegan and non-vegan mazesoba and Japanese cold brew tea.