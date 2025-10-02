Taste of Bethesda offers birria tacos, charred octopus, pupusas and more Saturday

The Taste of Bethesda food festival is returning to the Woodmont Triangle neighborhood for its 33rd year this Saturday, offering visitors the opportunity to sample 50 restaurants and eateries that call downtown Bethesda home.

The event, organized by the Bethesda Urban Partnership, will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Norfolk, St. Elmo, Cordell, Del Ray and Auburn avenues.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the community to another year of Taste of Bethesda,” Bethesda Urban Partnership President Jeff Burton said in a press release about the festival. “With 50 participating restaurants and live entertainment, this event offers a unique opportunity to discover new dishes while supporting our local dining scene.”

Taste of Bethesda is trying samples from Rooted3 at the festival in 2024. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

The festival, which is co-sponsored by Bethesda Magazine among others, aims to showcase the diverse culinary options in the downtown Bethesda area, and this year will feature newcomers such as Aventino Cucina, Eat Sprout, Guardado’s, Pisco y Nazca and Max’s Best Ice Cream, the release said.

- Advertisement -

A variety of foods and cuisines, including charred octopus, birria tacos, Croque Monsieur, pupusas and Takoyaki will be offered by participating restaurants during the festival. Beverages, including mango lassi, mocktails, cold brew coffee and Ukrainian cider, will also be available. In addition, the long-awaited BabyCat Brewery, which is expected to open its second location soon at 4850 Del Ray Ave., is among the vendors offering beer and wine.

Admission to the festival is free. Tickets for food and drinks start at bundles of four tickets for $5, with food samples costing between one and four tickets. Ticket sales end at 3:30 p.m.

Crowds of people flocked to downtown Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle neighborhood for Taste of Bethesda in October 2024. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Here is a list of participating eateries and their offerings: