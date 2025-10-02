Law firm to investigate potential ‘personnel wrongdoing’ in MCPS background check backlog

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has hired the global law firm Morgan, Lewis and Bockius to conduct an investigation into potential “personnel wrongdoing” by district staff related to a backlog of nearly 13,000 outdated employee background checks, MCPS officials told Bethesda Today on Wednesday.

The officials said the cost of the investigation would not be known until it is completed. The district is already spending more than $1 million to resolve the issue revealed by a scathing August report by the Montgomery County inspector general’s office.

The Aug. 4 report released by the county inspector general’s office found that nearly 13,000 MCPS employees had outdated criminal history checks, and almost 5,000 individuals who may have unsupervised access to students hadn’t undergone a Child Protective Services (CPS) check. Also, some contractors and volunteers with unsupervised access to students had begun work prior to the completion of criminal history checks, according to the report.

In mid-August, the school board approved an $800,000 contract with All American Protective Services, a fingerprinting service with locations in Rockville, Germantown, Bethesda and Silver Spring, to fingerprint its employees.

On Sept. 25, the school board approved a $250,000 contract with BithGroup Technologies, a Baltimore based IT and hardware company to provide additional mobile finger printing units. According to a Sept. 25 presentation to the school board, the district expects to spend more than $1 million on “contracted background check and fingerprinting services,” $510,000 on supplies for badges and printing, and $325,000 for temporary part-time support for new badges.

MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor told the County Council audit committee during a meeting on Friday about the background check challenges that MCPS had hired a third party to conduct an investigation that was expected to be completed this fall. Taylor didn’t share the name of the third party or the potential cost of the investigation, but MCPS spokesperson Liliana López told Bethesda Today via email Wednesday that the firm was Morgan, Lewis and Bockius, which has offices in Washington, D.C.

López also said the MCPS “will know the cost once the investigation is completed.”

When asked about the scope of the investigation, MCPS spokesperson Chris Cram said in an email that “the purpose … is to examine what happened and strengthen our practices to remove any barriers to meeting our operational expectations.”

Morgan, Lewis and Bockius, which is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices worldwide, serves clients “ranging from established, global Fortune 100 companies to enterprising startups,” according to its website. The firm has more than 2,200 legal professionals who offer a variety of services in major industries such as health care and life sciences.

It’s unclear which attorneys will be conducting the MCPS investigation. However, one of the firm’s attorneys is Donald English, who previously worked with the law firm Jackson Lewis hired by MCPS in 2023 to investigate allegations of sexual harassment by former Farquhar Middle School Principal Joel Beidleman. English moved to Morgan Lewis in July and now works in the labor and employment practice in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office.

Depending on the investigation’s findings, the district would share the information with the council when it is complete, Taylor told the council’s audit committee.