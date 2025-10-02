MoCo restaurants offer government shutdown dining deals

A handful of local restaurants are offering federal workers dining deals during the federal government shutdown that went into effect Wednesday.

The shutdown came after the U.S. Senate failed to pass a continuing resolution that would have funded federal agencies through Nov. 21. Due to the shutdown, many offices have closed and hundreds of thousands of federal workers have been furloughed across the country and are facing possible layoffs. Some will be required to continue working through the shutdown and will not be paid until the government reopens.

One local restaurant offering deals is Duke’s Grocery, which opened a location in Potomac at 10128 River Road in April. Until the shutdown ends, federal employees who show a government ID at any of the restaurant’s locations can get a free shot of bourbon, a glass of house wine or $5 select beers with the purchase of a burger or entrée.

Daniel Kramer, owner and restaurateur behind the East-London inspired mini-chain, said Thursday in an email to Bethesda Today the restaurant is offering the shutdown special because many diners and employees at Duke’s are federal workers. Duke’s Grocery has three locations in Washington, D.C.

“In a time of some uncertainty and stress, we just want to step forward and try to provide some comfort. It feels like the right thing to do,” Kramer wrote.

Here are other local restaurants offering shutdown dining deals:

The Dish & Dram

The Dish & Dram, an American gastropub at 10301 Kensington Parkway in Kensington, is offering extended happy hour pricing from 3:30 p.m. to closing, the restaurant said Wednesday in an email newsletter. Happy hour usually ends at 5:30 p.m.

“With the government shutdown weighing heavy on our community, we’re keeping things light,” the restaurant said in the newsletter. “Come as you are. Share a meal, raise a glass, and find a little relief with neighbors and friends. Our doors are open, and there’s always a place at our table for you.”

On the happy hour menu are bar bites, such as a mini burger, fried pickles, oyster sliders and falafel balls for $10 or less; $7.50 martinis, Manhattans and Cosmopolitans; $6 rail mixed drinks and local craft beers; and $5 glasses of wine. In addition, all other cocktails are $2 off during happy hour.

The restaurant is also offering a special $10 “Country on the Rocks” cocktail made with bourbon, ancho chili liqueur, lemon and agave. “When the government’s on the rocks, your cocktail should be too,” the restaurant said.

$10 bowls at RASA

RASA, a locally owned fast-casual Indian restaurant with a location in Rockville, is offering $10 “shutdown bowls” in a show of support for federal employees, the restaurant said Wednesday in a press release.

“Our mission has always been about building community through food,” Sahil Rahman, co-founder of RASA, said in the release. Rahman and co-founder Rahul Vinod grew up in Gaithersburg. “We know this shutdown is creating challenges for thousands of families, and this is our small way of showing solidarity and support,” Rahman said.

The shutdown bowls come with chicken tikka or roasted vegetables, basmati rice, tikka masala sauce, sauteed spinach, and kachumber salad as well as mint cilantro and sweet tamarind chutneys. The deal is be available throughout the duration of the shutdown to federal employees who show a valid government badge when they purchase items.

The Rockville location is in the Montrose Crossing Shopping Center at 12033 Rockville Pike.

BOGO tacos at Taco Bamba

Taco Bamba, which has locations in Rockville and Gaithersburg, is offering a free taco with the purchase of a taco to federal employees who show a government ID. The eatery has locations at 670 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg and at1627 Rockville Pike in Rockville.

20% off at Matchbox and Milk & Honey

Thompson Restaurants is offering government employees who show their government ID 20% off dine-in purchases throughout the shutdown at all of its restaurants, including Matchbox and Milk & Honey in Montgomery County, the restaurant group said Wednesday in a social media post.

Matchbox has locations at 7278 Woodmont Ave. in downtown Bethesda, 1699 Rockville Pike in Rockville and 919 Ellsworth Drive in Silver Spring. Milk & Honey, a Southern-inspired kitchen, is at 9326 Georgia Ave. near downtown Silver Spring.