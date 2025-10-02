From Bethesda Magazine: A conversation with Markoff’s Haunted Forest’s makeup artist

Markoff’s Haunted Forest opens for its 34th season on Oct. 3. The attraction has grown into a multielement fright fest featuring a milelong trail, a haunted town and a creepy carnival midway. It takes place at Calleva Farm in Dickerson and benefits that organization, which also runs a summer camp. The Markoff brothers—Nick, Alex and Matt—started the attraction as a fundraiser for Calleva. Tickets are available at markoffshauntedforest.com.

We chatted with the haunted forest’s makeup manager, Chris Knowles, 50, of Dickerson, who has been creating ghoulish looks for the event for 16 years.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: Is your background in art? How did you learn to do makeup?

A: I’ve been a graphic designer for like 33 years. Most of my career was in England, and then I worked for a big events company and then came here about 16 years ago. For makeup, I had to learn a bit more about contouring and stuff like that and just being safe with people’s skin. But it was using the skills of an airbrush that I’d learned back when I was 16.

Q: Do you mostly use airbrush makeup for the haunted forest?

A: Yeah, just because it’s super fast. We do some prosthetics. Some of the actors who are a bit more out front and lit up, they’ll have fancier makeup and everything, but we find there’s stuff you can do with an airbrush that is really realistic.

Q: How long does it take to get everyone’s makeup done on a typical night?

A: It’s about an hour and a half, two hours max. There are about 120 people [who need makeup] and there’ll be myself and about six to seven other artists working. Some people that work in concessions and work with food, they have very simple makeup because we can’t put any blood effects in there, because no one wants the blood effects dropping off into their food or anything.

Q: Do you have any tips for people who might want to do their own at-home scary makeup application?

A: Practice, practice, practice. Practice on someone else if you’re going to do a look on yourself. If you want a look that’s going to last the night, get something that’s isopropyl alcohol-based. Get yourself some decent brushes, some little makeup sponges. Partnering up with someone else is good because it’s really hard trying to do it in the mirror. Work with someone else and get them to do it on you, and you do it on them, and it’s going to be a good fun experience.

This appears in the September/October 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.