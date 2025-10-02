Week 5 preview: 6 high school football games to watch

All 25 MCPS high school football teams are in action this Friday as the calendar flips to October. This week’s top game to watch features a known Maryland power on the road to face off against a team that is experiencing its best start since 2023. Also in action is Good Counsel, which looks to get back on track after back-to-back losses.

Churchill with a litmus test against Quince Orchard

The Churchill Bulldogs (4-0) are looking to go 5-0 for the first time since 2018. In their way is the Quince Orchard Cougars (4-0), a team that has allowed only 6 points in its four games. The Bulldogs are hosting and have a strong defense of their own, with two shutouts so far this season, but can they score enough points? The Bulldogs average 26.75 points per game compared to 40 for the Cougars.

Sherwood aiming for first 5-0 start since 2021

Sherwood had a big victory over its rivals last week, as the Warriors defeated the Blake Bengals 21-12 to improve to 4-0. The team also entered The Washington Post top 20. Now, they will be looking to go 5-0 for the first time since 2021, when they reached the Class 4A/3A state semifinals. On Friday, the Warriors host the Clarksburg Coyotes (2-2), who are fresh off a 39-33 win over the Richard Montgomery Rockets. However exciting the game was, it’s a reminder of how uneven this Coyotes team has been through four games. In its two wins, Clarksburg has scored an average of 32.5 points, but in its two losses, that average drops to 6 points a game. Sherwood, on the other hand, has scored an average of 36.3 points per game in all competitions, while also allowing an average of less than five points per contest.

Paint Branch looks to make it four straight as it hosts B-CC

The Paint Branch Panthers (3-1) have scored an average of 47.7 points per game and allowed a touchdown per game during their three-game winning streak. Albeit against weaker competition (Einstein and Blair) and a somewhat disappointing Northwest Jaguars team (1-3), nothing has seemed to stop the Panthers since their 35-0 loss to the Quince Orchard Cougars at the start of the season. Coming into Burtonsville on Friday is a Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (2-2) team coming that handed the Wheaton Knights the first loss of their season in a 43-0 victory last week. It will be a game of star running backs, with junior Alijah Bah of Paint Branch and senior Gabe Eisler of B-CC.

Good Counsel looks to take off after losing two straight

The Good Counsel Falcons (3-2) were off to a flying start to their season before dropping two straight. First was a 24-0 shutout at St. Joseph’s Prep in Pennsylvania, and last week was a 43-7 loss at home to The St. James Performance Academy. Their next opponent has won two straight, as the St. Mary’s Ryken Knights (3-2) have back-to-back victories over Bishop McNamara and Bullis. The Falcons travel to Leonardtown on Friday night to try to get back in the win column.

Blake looks to rebound after suffering its first loss

On the other end of the Blake-Sherwood rivalry, the Bengals (3-1) were held to only 12 points in their loss after scoring an average of 39 points per game through their first three games. Turn the page to this Friday, and the Bengals will look to get back on track as they head to Blair to face the Blazers (1-3). The Blazers had lost three games to open their season before winning their first last week against the Einstein Titans (42-0). It should be an ample opportunity for the Blake offense to get going again, as Blair’s defense has allowed nearly 50 points per game.

Can Wheaton bounce back at Richard Montgomery after losing its first game last week?

The Wheaton Knights (3-1) were off to a flying start before being shut out at home against B-CC on Friday. They will look to bounce back this Friday on the road against the Richard Montgomery Rockets (2-2). It could very well be a high-scoring affair, as the Knights have scored an average of 32.3 points per game, and the Rockets have scored an average of 37.3 points per contest. Rockets senior wide receivers Gerard Woods Jr. and Jaylen Garcia have combined for 801 yards and 11 touchdowns through four games.