Gaithersburg man sentenced to three years for $24M COVID relief fraud

A 54-year-old Gaithersburg man, Harold Dotson, is expected to serve three years in prison and six months of home confinement after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland, Dotson submitted more than $24 million in fraudulent loan applications for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. [Montgomery Community Media]

Silver Spring MVA distributes first butterfly-adorned IDs for residents with disabilities

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s White Oak Branch office in Silver Spring was the state’s first site to distribute IDs with a butterfly marker that indicates an individual has a non-apparent disability. The addition of the butterfly is a result of Eric’s ID Law, which passed in the Maryland General Assembly earlier this year. [The Washington Post]

Billy Goal Trail hiker flown to hospital after fall

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews assisted with the rescue of a person who fell and was injured while hiking on the Billy Goat Trail on Wednesday. Crews responded around noon and used a Medevac helicopter to lift the person to safety and transport them to the a local hospital. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather:

Mostly sunny with a high near 70 degrees.

