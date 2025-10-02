‘What is at stake’: Elected officials tour Upcounty Regional Services Center amid government shutdown 

Federal and county officials on Wednesday highlighted the Sidney Kramer Upcounty Regional Services Center in Germantown as one of many institutions across the U.S. that would be impacted by the funding cuts that Democrats in Congress are trying to reverse by forcing a government shutdown.

The federal government shut down at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday after the Senate failed to pass a resolution that would have continued to provide funding to agencies through Nov. 21.

Most Senate Democrats voted against the continuing resolution offered by Republicans in an effort to secure GOP concessions on health care subsidies and other funds slashed as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed earlier this year.

As a result of the shutdown, many offices have closed and hundreds of thousands of federal workers are experiencing furloughs and facing possible layoffs. Some will be required to continue working through the shutdown and will not be paid until the government reopens.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said during his weekly virtual media briefing Wednesday afternoon that there were 77,550 federal workers living in the county at the beginning of 2025. Of those, more than 48,000 also worked at federal agencies in the county.

The county government has compiled a list of resources for workers impacted by recent federal actions and next week plans to open a Federal Workforce Career Center in partnership with the State Department of Labor and local economic development groups.

Elrich said the county was prudent during the fiscal year 2026 budget process in anticipation of disruptive federal actions, setting aside reserves that could be used to supplant some federal funds temporarily. However, Elrich said, “reserves are finite.”

“If household incomes fall across the region, our revenues are likely to fall as well,” Elrich said. “That’s something we’re gonna have to deal with in the next budget when we start that work in the spring.”

Elrich was one of a handful of county officials who joined U.S. Rep. April McClain Delaney of Potomac (D-Dist. 6) and other members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus for a tour of the regional services center on Wednesday afternoon.

At the center, upcounty residents can access a variety of services including dental care, housing assistance, income support and child care. The center is also home to the Upcounty Hub, a nonprofit organization founded by county school board member Grace Rivera-Oven that provides food and other essentials to families in need.

“Yes, we are here because of this terrible shutdown,” McClain Delaney said during Elrich’s virtual media briefing after her visit to the center. “But in essence, it is about so much more that has happened over the past nine months.”

What’s at stake

During an in-person press conference after Wednesday’s tour, California Rep. Nanette Barragán (D) said the Upcounty Regional Services Center “is an example of what is at stake and what the fight is right now in the shutdown.”

“This fight is about health care,” Barragán repeated three times. “I’m saying that over and over again because Democrats are fighting to cancel the cuts that were made to Medicaid. This facility here enrolls people in Medicaid. It gives services to people in Medicaid.”

Rep. Emily Randall, a Democrat from Washington state said “American people deserve quality health care coverage. “They deserve to walk into a facility like this … to walk in one door, to get access to support and services, and to be able to build a stronger future for themselves.”

New Mexico Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, who chairs the Democratic Women’s Caucus, said people like those who visit the Upcounty Regional Services Center will be the ones to “feel the pain if we do not stick to our guns” on health care subsidies.

All seven of Maryland’s Democratic U.S. representatives, including McClain Delaney and Maryland Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8) and Glenn Ivey (D-Dist. 4), opposed the continuing resolution when it came up for a vote in the House earlier this month.

U.S. Sens. Angela Alsobrooks and Chris Van Hollen, both Democrats from Maryland, initially voted for the continuing resolution Tuesday. On a subsequent vote, both voted against the proposal.

In an interview after the press conference on Wednesday, McClain Delaney told Bethesda Today that she didn’t want to speculate about the reason for her Senate colleagues’ votes. But she said “we all have to row together” to bring the shutdown to a resolution.

“No one wants a shutdown. I don’t want a shutdown. But I also have to protect the health and wellbeing of my constituents,” McClain Delaney told Bethesda Today. “And if we don’t stand up for them now, what can we do?”

Available resources

As of Thursday morning, it was not clear how long the federal government would remain shut down. The Senate is not expected to reconvene until Friday.

McClain Delaney said her Frederick office would remain open throughout the shutdown to help connect people to available resources.

The offices of Alsobrooks, Van Hollen, McClain Delaney, Raskin and Ivey all have compiled lists of frequently asked questions and resources for constituents impacted by the shutdown. The state has a similar web page.

Also at the state level, the Maryland Public Service Commission issued a notice Wednesday about a prohibition against terminating utility service for people impacted by government shutdowns.

Under state law, utility companies cannot terminate service for residential customers who are employed by federal government agencies or who have been involuntarily furloughed due to a government shutdown.

The prohibition on service termination applies during the shutdown and for seven days after the government is reopened.

Federal employees who have been involuntarily furloughed are also eligible for protections against eviction and may be able to receive unemployment insurance.

Democratic Gov. Wes Moore on Wednesday announced that Maryland would use state money to pay state employee salaries typically funded with federal dollars and to provide interest-free loans to federal workers who are experiencing financial hardship.

Moore also called on utilities, landlords and mortgage servicers to do everything possible to alleviate the burden on impacted Marylanders – even those who may not qualify for protections, such as federal contractors.