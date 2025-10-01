Police seek two Silver Spring men in connection with North Bethesda homicide, kidnapping

Montgomery County police have identified two Silver Spring men believed to be suspects in a kidnapping and the homicide of Akwalabeng Fontava, 29, who was found fatally shot in his North Bethesda apartment in late September, the department said Tuesday in a press release.

Arrest warrants have been issued charging the two suspects–Joshua Carter, 18, and Justin Michale Greene Collins, 25–with first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of armed robbery related to Fontava’s death and an alleged kidnapping on Sept. 21, police said.

On Sept. 21, police arrested a third suspect, Sheldon Milan Boykins, 37, of Hyattsville in connection with the incident. Boykins has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and firearm-related charges and is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds.

Police said detectives identified Carter and Collins as the two remaining suspects during an investigation. Both men remain at-large.

Police ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of the two suspects to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website or call 1-866-411-8477 to submit a tip. Tips can remain anonymous and those that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $10,000.

Photos of the two men can be viewed in the police news release.

Fontava’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for the 29-year-old’s funeral arrangements. As of Wednesday morning, more than $8,600 has been raised out of the campaign’s $9,000 goal. Fontava’s family remembered him as “selfless, kind-hearted, and always willing to help others,” the campaign said.

The homicide

Around 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 21, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to Fontava’s apartment in the 5900 block of Montrose Road in North Bethesda after receiving a report of a “working code,” according to police. First responders found Fontava suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating the homicide, detectives learned that a man, a friend of Fontava, and a woman, Fontava’s girlfriend, were inside the apartment when Fontava was shot, according to police and charging documents. Shortly after the shooting, the man and woman were allegedly kidnapped by two male suspects who were also inside the apartment, forced into a vehicle in the building’s parking lot and driven around at gunpoint, charging documents state.

The kidnapped man was later dropped off in Burtonsville, the documents said, and he spoke to county investigators about what happened after a relative reached out to the department on Sept. 21.

The man told detectives he had slept on Fontava’s couch the night of Sept. 20 and awoke the next morning to the sound of a gunshot. He then saw Fontava “unresponsive on the living room floor,” according to charging documents.

The two suspects, wearing dark clothing and masks, who were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, later forced the man and Fontava’s girlfriend into the woman’s black Ford Mustang. After driving a short distance, the suspects picked up a third suspect, who was later identified as Boykins, the documents said.

The man told investigators that during the drive, the three suspects spoke to each other about what happened inside the apartment. Boykins allegedly tried to “coach” the man to recall certain details about the incident incorrectly, the documents said.

The suspects later took the man’s phone and wallet and dropped him off more than 12 miles away from the North Bethesda apartment at the Wexhall Terrace apartments in Burtonsville, according to charging documents. The man told police he was not familiar with the area and flagged down a bystander to call his family to tell them where he was.

Boykins was arrested Sept. 21, after detectives spotted him leaving Westfield Montgomery mall with Fontava’s girlfriend, according to charging documents.

Investigators were able to obtain live geographical information for the kidnapped man’s cell phone and the phone of Fontava’s girlfriend, which showed the devices in the area of Westfield Montgomery mall at 7101 Democracy Blvd. in Bethesda, according to charging documents.

Boykins and the girlfriend were seen at the mall entering the girlfriend’s black Mustang and a short distance from the mall, detectives stopped the vehicle, according to charging documents. Both were taken into custody without incident.

When searching the car, detectives found two loaded guns, with one allegedly in the pocket of a jacket belonging to Boykins, according to charging documents. Also, in the pocket of a sweatshirt worn by Boykins, detectives found a red lanyard with the key for the car that the kidnapped man had driven to Fontava’s apartment on Saturday night.

Investigators later spoke with Fontava’s girlfriend, who corroborated that she and the man had been kidnapped, according to charging documents.

In addition, the woman told investigators that Boykins instructed the two suspects on how to clean up the crime scene and allegedly threatened to harm the kidnapped man and his family if he cooperated with law enforcement, charging documents state.