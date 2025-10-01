‘We’re going to make speeding difficult and expensive’: New graduated fines now in effect in MoCo

Olney resident Mindy Badin, whose 32-year-old son, Brett, died nearly six years ago after being hit by a car while walking across Rockville Pike, says she is “thrilled” to know that speeding drivers caught by traffic cameras will be facing much higher fines under a new state law that went into effect Wednesday.

Drivers caught speeding now face a graduated fine schedule, meaning the faster they drive over the posted limit, the higher the fine.

The fine schedule replaces the former flat $40 speed-camera fine for driving 12 or more miles per hour over the posted speed limit. Driving more than 40 mph over a posted speed limit will result in the highest fines, ranging from $425 to $1,000.

“It just didn’t make any sense that everyone was getting the same $40 fine, even if you’re going 40, 50 miles [per hour] over the speed limit,” Badin told Bethesda Today after a press conference Tuesday about the news fines attended by Montgomery County police and transportation officials and local elected leaders at Marian Fryer Town Plaza in downtown Wheaton.

The graduated fine schedule begins with a $40 fine for drivers caught traveling 12 to 15 miles per hour over the speed limit and rises to $70 for speeds of 16 to 19 miles per hour over the limit. Speeds above those levels will generate fines, depending on the speed, that range from $120 to $425 fine.

Poster boards at a Montgomery County police press conference with details on the new graduated fines law that went into effect Oct. 1, 2025. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Montgomery county’s High Injury Network consists of roadways that have the highest rates of serious and fatal collisions. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Those caught speeding more than 40 mph over the posted speed limit in a work zone will be subject to a $550 fine or a $1,000 fine if workers are present.

Holding a framed photo of Brett, Badin said she has been advocating since her son’s death for roadway safety at the local and state levels, pushing for bills that target “super speeders.”

Badin, who testified in support of the new law, said Brett was struck by a car while walking across Rockville Pike in the middle of a “long block.” Brett had just gotten off the bus at a stop in the middle of the block and decided to cross there rather than walking to a stop light down the block, she said.

Badin noted that the pedestrian deaths last week of Wheaton High School student James Evert Anderson, 16, and Ganga Prajapati, 52, of New Carrollton in the Kensington and Wheaton areas, respectively, have been “rough” for her. The deaths brought the year’s total of pedestrian fatalities in the county to 11, according to ZeroDeathsMaryland.gov.

“It just brought everything back. It was very hard on me,” Badin said. But the deaths also motivated her to continue her advocacy to ensure local streets are safer for everybody, she said.

Mindy Badin holds a framed photo of her son Brett. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Officials acknowledged Tuesday that their announcement about the new speeding fines comes as some local communities are reeling from the deaths of Anderson and Prajapati. The press conference took place about two-tenths of a mile away from where Prajapati was struck and killed Sept. 23 on Veirs Mill Road.

County Executive Marc Elrich said that although the new law will help make progress toward the county’s Vision Zero goal, the deaths of Anderson and Prajapati “highlight the need for continued work.”

Vision Zero is an initiative in the county that aims to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries to vehicle occupants, pedestrians and bicyclists by the end of 2030.

“People continue to speed and to not be cognizant of pedestrians on the road and we need to continue to accelerate our ability to impress on people that we’re going to make speeding difficult and expensive,” Elrich said.

State Del. Jared Solomon (D-Dist. 18) echoed Elrich’s sentiment. “The bottom line is this is a step towards making roads safer,” he said during the press conference. “It’s not going to solve everything, but it is a huge step in the right direction.”

Holding drivers accountable

Last week, the county and police department announced the impending increase in speeding fines coming to the county. Social media announcements about the initiatives drew hundreds of comments and criticism, with many commenters saying that increasing the number of traffic cameras was a “money grab” that wouldn’t improve roadway safety.

However, in response to the criticism, officials said Tuesday that the primary goal of the new fines and traffic cameras was to hold speeding drivers accountable, not to make money from residents.

“The county spends much more money on safety projects than the speed and red-light cameras collect,” Elrich said. “It’s not here to just collect revenues from our residents; it is about holding drivers accountable. No one has the right to break the law, including speed limits.”

The new law also requires revenue collected from the graduated fines to be reinvested into roadway safety improvement projects, according to Solomon.

Del. Jeff Waldstreicher (D-Dist. 18), who also attended the Wheaton press conference, warned that drivers caught by speed cameras also faced the possibility of a traffic stop by a police officer – in addition to a fine.

“If you run and you threaten life and limb in our community, they will chase you. And if you commit a felony during that chase, you will spend a good amount of time in our finest correctional facilities,” Waldstreicher said. He added that after the COVID-19 pandemic, drivers around the state were “driving a little bit crazy, and we’re done with that.”