MoCo nonprofit lawsuit alleges Maryland health department illegally terminated Medicaid benefits 

Four people with disabilities and Arc Montgomery County, a nonprofit Medicaid provider, filed a lawsuit in Montgomery County Circuit Court, alleging that they were illegally removed from Medicaid benefits. The lawsuit said the Maryland Department of Health “disenrolled hundreds of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities” from Medicaid benefits arbitrarily. [Fox 5 DC]

Germantown man makes final round for America’s best mullet

Germantown man Chad Holly is in the final round of the USA Mullet Championship, a competition pitting those with mullets with others from across the country. His mullet is named “Smooth’s Your Daddy,” and Holly said he will keep the mullet if he doesn’t win. [DC News Now]

Information technology company leases space in Silver Spring’s Inventa Towers

Capital Technology Group, an information technology company, leased space for its headquarters in downtown Silver Spring’s Inventa Towers. The company was founded in 2010 and provides consulting services for a number of business needs. [Source of the Spring]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 73 degrees

In case you missed it:

Kemp Mill shopping center likely to be dropped from University Boulevard Corridor Plan

Clarksburg mother charged with murdering her children to be moved from MoCo jail to ‘secure’ facility

Overturned garbage truck causes Bradley Boulevard closure, power outage in Bethesda