County Council votes to allow water cremation at funeral homes, crematories  

Licensed funeral homes and crematories in Montgomery County can now offer a service known as water cremation after the County Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a zoning text amendment allowing the process.

Water cremation, officially known as alkaline hydrolysis, is a process in which a body is placed in a pressurized vessel containing water and an alkaline solution to decompose, according to a council staff report.

The process does not require the burning of fossil fuels, meaning it produces a smaller carbon footprint than traditional cremation.

In March 2024, the Maryland General Assembly passed the Green Death Care Options Act, which required the state’s Office of Cemetery Oversight and the Board of Morticians and Funeral Directors to regulate the process of alkaline hydrolysis.

A draft version of those regulations was posted on the Maryland Department of Health website on Sept. 22, but it has yet to be finalized.

Local governments still have control over where alkaline hydrolysis is allowed to be performed in their jurisdictions.

After the Green Death Care Options Act took effect statewide in October 2024, councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) introduced the proposed zoning text amendment approved by the council.

“Families have been asking for this choice because it’s safe, sustainable, and more affordable than other options,” Fani-González said in a press release following the council’s vote on Tuesday. “This legislation ensures that Montgomery County residents no longer have to look outside our borders to honor their loved ones in a way that reflects both dignity and environmental responsibility.”

The zoning text amendment adopted by the council was changed slightly to allow for the management of human and pet remains via alkaline hydrolysis. The original version only referenced human remains.

The council’s Planning, Housing, and Parks committee recommended the change as part of its review of the zoning text amendment.

“That was the only amendment, a modest one,” councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), who chairs the Planning Housing and Parks Committee, said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “Other than that, what this allows is a more environmentally sustainable option for families to be able to undertake.

Lily Buerkle, a licensed mortician and the co-founder of the Bethesda-based company Willow Green Funerals, was part of a small group of people who brought the issue of green death care options to the state legislature in 2024.

In an interview after the council’s vote Tuesday, Buerkle said the county zoning change brings Willow Green one step closer to offering a service that people have been requesting for years. The business hopes to be up and running by next year.

Buerkle said many people prefer cremation to burial because it is typically cheaper and gives families more time to organize funeral services.

She said the average cost of funeral home services for a burial is roughly $10,000 excluding the cost of a cemetery plot, while the average cost of traditional cremation is around $3,000.

“Our plan is that we really want this to be accessible to people,” Buerkle said of water cremation services. “We’ve seen in other areas, not in the DMV, that if you’re offering water cremation and traditional fire cremation for about the same price, people will really choose water cremation.”

She also said the zoning change to allow water cremation feels in sync with Montgomery County’s culture of environmental responsibility.

“I think about calls I’ve gotten over the years where families have called and said, ‘this is what my brother really wanted,’ and they couldn’t get it,” Buerkle said. “I’m excited for those families that they will have that option, and I hope ultimately if people are getting what they want for their families in death, that it’s healing for them.”