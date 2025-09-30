Silver Spring woman, 85, dies of injuries weeks after three-car collision

Montgomery County police are investigating an August three-car collision that led to the death of an 85-year-old Silver Spring woman. Josephine Gieske died Aug. 22 of injuries she received during the Aug. 7 crash in Colesville, according to police, who were recently notified of Gieske’s death. [The MoCo Show]

Taking a test drive on the Purple Line

What will it be like to take a ride on the Purple Line? A local TV station finds out with a trip on one of the light-rail line’s cars as it is tested on tracks in Prince George’s County. The 16.1-mile line, which will run from Bethesda to New Carrollton, is expected to be ready for passengers by 2027. [NBC4]

Police issue alert for missing autistic man

Montgomery County police are asking the public for help in finding a 27-year-old autistic man who went missing from Rockville on Sunday. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Cloudy, with a high near 77

