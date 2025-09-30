Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Silver Spring woman, 85, dies of injuries weeks after three-car collision

Plus: Taking a test drive on the Purple Line; Purple Alert issued for missing autistic man

By Staff
September 30, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: September 30, 2025 10:19 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Montgomery County police are investigating an August three-car collision that led to the death of an 85-year-old Silver Spring woman. Josephine Gieske died Aug. 22 of injuries she received during the Aug. 7 crash in Colesville, according to police, who were recently notified of Gieske’s death. [The MoCo Show]

Taking a test drive on the Purple Line

What will it be like to take a ride on the Purple Line? A local TV station finds out with a trip on one of the light-rail line’s cars as it is tested on tracks in Prince George’s County. The 16.1-mile line, which will run from Bethesda to New Carrollton, is expected to be ready for passengers by 2027. [NBC4]

Police issue alert for missing autistic man

- Advertisement -

Montgomery County police are asking the public for help in finding a 27-year-old autistic man who went missing from Rockville on Sunday. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Cloudy, with a high near 77

In case you missed it:

Police find vehicle, driver allegedly involved in fatal Wheaton hit-and-run

Sponsored
High School Sports Zone

High school football week 4: B-CC spoils Wheaton’s 3-0 start

Opinion: ‘Shockingly low’ math, reading test scores for Black, brown students require urgent attention

Our fall campaign is underway! Help keep local news free and thriving.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media
Close the CTA

 POLLS ARE OPEN! The 2026 Best of Bethesda Readers’ Poll is live.

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA