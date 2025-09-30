Silver Spring woman, 85, dies of injuries weeks after three-car collision

Montgomery County police are investigating an August three-car collision that led to the death of an 85-year-old Silver Spring woman. Josephine Gieske died Aug. 22 of injuries she received during the Aug. 7 crash in Colesville, according to police, who were recently notified of Gieske’s death. [The MoCo Show]
Taking a test drive on the Purple Line
What will it be like to take a ride on the Purple Line? A local TV station finds out with a trip on one of the light-rail line’s cars as it is tested on tracks in Prince George’s County. The 16.1-mile line, which will run from Bethesda to New Carrollton, is expected to be ready for passengers by 2027. [NBC4]
Police issue alert for missing autistic man
Montgomery County police are asking the public for help in finding a 27-year-old autistic man who went missing from Rockville on Sunday. [DC News Now]
Today’s weather: Cloudy, with a high near 77
Police find vehicle, driver allegedly involved in fatal Wheaton hit-and-run
High school football week 4: B-CC spoils Wheaton’s 3-0 start
Opinion: ‘Shockingly low’ math, reading test scores for Black, brown students require urgent attention