Rockville police investigating Monday shooting as apparent robbery 

Rockville police are investigating a Monday night shooting that injured one man as an “apparent robbery,” city police said in a Tuesday morning statement.

Officers responded to the “area of 15100 Frederick Road” at roughly 10:50 p.m. Monday for the report of a shooting, according to the statement.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched at 10:53 p.m. for the report of a shooting in the second-floor hallway at 580 College Parkway, according to radio transmissions. The garden-style apartment building is part of the Scarborough Square community and is near the College Plaza shopping center at 15100 Frederick Road.

First responders found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to a local hospital, according to the police statement. The man is listed in stable condition.

- Advertisement -

The incident occurred “during an apparent robbery,” police said, and the suspects were described as wearing all black clothes with ski masks. One was armed. The firearm was “discharged during the incident,” the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing and police encourage anyone with information to contact the Rockville City Police Department at 240-314-8938 or at Detectives@RockvilleMD.Gov.