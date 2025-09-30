Political notes: Appointed Del. Sarah Wolek running to keep District 16 seat 

District 16 Del. Sarah Wolek is running to keep her seat in the Maryland House of Delegates in 2026, her campaign announced Thursday in a press release.

Wolek, a Democrat, joined the state legislature in April 2023 after she was appointed to fill a seat that was left vacant when her predecessor, former District 16 Del. Ariana Kelly (D), resigned.

Kelly resigned her House seat following her appointment to the District 16 Senate seat that former Sen. Susan Lee (D) vacated when Lee became Maryland’s secretary of state.

Kelly subsequently resigned her Senate seat in 2024 after Gov. Wes Moore (D) tapped her to lead the Maryland Commission for Women.

- Advertisement -

Kelly was replaced in the Senate by former Dist. 16 Del. Sara Love (D), who was in turn replaced in the House by Teresa Saavedra Woorman (D), a former aide to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

In the press release announcing her 2026 campaign, Wolek said it has been “an incredible privilege” to represent her district in the House of Delegates.

“My goal as a legislator is to create human-centered policies that enable Marylanders to live more meaningful, fulfilling lives,” she said.

In addition to Wolek, Woorman, Love and Del. Marc Korman – the latter of whom is rounding out his 10th year in the District 16 House delegation – have all filed to run in 2026, according to the State Board of Elections.

Tazeen Ahmad, the chief financial officer at Capitol Hill Consulting Group, has also emerged as a challenger in the District 16 House of Delegates race.

Admad has never held public office, but has served on a number of county and state boards and commissions. She recently finished a two-year term as president of the Montgomery County Women’s Democratic Club.

As of Monday afternoon, no one else had filed as a candidate in District 16.

The filing deadline is Feb. 24, 2026.

County Councilmember Natali Fani-González criticizes Elrich for decision to cancel Hispanic Heritage festival

- Advertisement -

Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González criticized Elrich in a Friday message to her constituents for his decision to cancel a planned Hispanic Heritage Month festival in Wheaton to avoid attracting “unwanted attention” from federal immigration authorities.

In her newsletter, Fani-González wrote that , while everyone should consider their individual circumstances when deciding whether to attend Hispanic Heritage celebrations, “I won’t back down celebrating who I am out of a fear.”

“Our community should not be guided by fear, especially when recent local events have been held safely and successfully,” Fani-González wrote. “The festival is a vital opportunity to celebrate our heritage, support Latino- and immigrant-owned businesses, and bring neighbors together.”

Elrich decided to cancel the festival after consulting with partners in the county government and hearing about “fear in the community,” county Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Luisa Cardona said during a press conference Wednesday.

“We’re putting the money into activities that are gonna occur in schools and other places around the county that are more discrete,” Elrich said during the press conference in reference to a county grant program for Hispanic performers.

The council plans to host its own commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month during its weekly meeting Tuesday.

The commemoration will include a musical performance by local folkloric dance group Corazón Folklórico Dance Co., a special video program and a council proclamation, according to a council press release on Monday.

Sgt. Patrick Kepp Act to take effect Wednesday

A host of new state laws from the 2025 Maryland General Assembly are set to take effect Wednesday, including one named after a Montgomery County police officer who lost both of his legs after he was struck by a speeding driver in October 2023.

Prosecutors said the driver of the vehicle, Raphael Mayorga of Frederick, may have reached speeds as high as 160 mph the day he struck Sgt. Patrick Kepp with a Dodge Challenger on I-270, and then fled the scene.

Mayorga, who last month was ordered to serve 21 years in prison in connection with the incident, was reportedly known to police for driving at excessive speeds and baiting officers into chases.

Under the Sgt. Patrick Kepp Act, people caught driving at least 30 mph above the posted speed limit can be charged with reckless driving. Reckless driving carries a penalty of up to 60 days in jail, a fine up to $1,000 or both.

The Sgt. Patrick Kepp Act also stipulates that drivers caught going 30 mph above the posted speed limit or higher will receive six points on their licenses.

Elrich highlighted the Sgt. Patrick Kepp Act during his weekly media briefing on Thursday. He previously thanked Gov. Wes Moore (D) for signing the bill into law in a statement the day of Mayorga’s sentencing.

“This law stands as a testament to Sgt. Kepp’s bravery and ensures that those who endanger innocent lives will face stronger consequences,” Elrich said in the Aug. 27 statement.