Two MoCo firefighters charged after soaking of Montgomery Blair High baseball field  

A Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) captain and a master firefighter are each facing three misdemeanor charges following the soaking of the Montgomery Blair High baseball field in Silver Spring ahead of a July game for the Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts baseball team, according to court documents.

MCFRS Capt. Chris Reilly and firefighter Alan Barnes were charged Sept. 22 with three misdemeanors, including malicious destruction of property, conspiracy to commit malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct, according to online court records and charging documents. Barnes and Reilly didn’t have attorneys listed in online court records as of Tuesday morning.

The charges come more than two months after the July 17 incident, in which the two career firefighters allegedly sprayed water onto the high school baseball field from the adjacent Silver Spring Volunteer Fire Department Station 16 at 111 University Blvd. East. The baseball field is owned by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission and used by the Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts. The Thunderbolts are one of eight teams that play in the Cal Ripken Sr. Collegiate Baseball League for college players during their offseason. WUSA9 first reported the charges.

The water was sprayed from a hose onto the outfield as retaliation for a baseball hitting a pickup truck parked near the station, according to social media posts by the Thunderbolts.

The incident caused the cancellation of that night’s game. The Thunderbolts reported the incident to the Maryland-National Capital Park Police, which are in charge of patrolling the baseball field because it is park property. Max Eckert, the team’s player development and assistant head coach, told Bethesda Today in July that the team was planning to press charges. Eckert didn’t immediately respond to phone call requests for comment on Tuesday morning.

According to charging documents obtained Tuesday by Bethesda Today, “Reilly stated [his] actions were driven by frustration due to repeated incidents involving baseballs striking personal vehicles, the fire station, and departmental equipment.”

Reilly and Barnes were “removed from operational duties” and placed on non-public contact status pending an internal investigation, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said in a statement Tuesday.

“We expect all of our personnel to uphold the highest standards of conduct on and off duty,” Fire Chief Corey Smedley said in the statement. “The actions alleged in this case do not reflect the values of MCFRS or the professionalism of the men and women who serve our community every day.”

After the incident, MCFRS apologized on social media to “the players, to the teams that were involved, the Cal Ripken League, and most importantly for any inconvenience involved in the cancelled game.” MCFRS also clarified in July that it was career firefighters involved in the incident, not volunteers, and that the department was investigating the incident and cooperating with park police.

According to charging documents, park police responded to the baseball field the night of July 17 for the report of a dispute. The officers met with Thunderbolts founder and general manager Richard O’Connor, who said firefighters had dumped water on the field using a hose from a fire truck.

The officers met with Reilly, who “confirmed he had released water onto the field for approximately one minute,” charging documents said.

“When confronted by myself and our coach, Captain Riley admitted that he flooded the field and [when] asked why, he said ‘I wanted to get your attention,’ ” O’Connor said in a complaint submitted to police, according to charging documents. “This act of vandalism was deliberate and caused great harm to our team. We lost substantial game income due to the cancellation of the game and the disruption to our end-of-season league schedule.”

Barnes and Reilly each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 21 in Montgomery County District Court in Rockville.

Former Bethesda Today summer intern Max Schaeffer contributed to this report.