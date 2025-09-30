‘Major step forward’: Plans for Viva White Oak development district move ahead

A proposal to create a development district for the 280-acre mixed-use Viva White Oak redevelopment project is moving forward following the Montgomery County Planning Board’s approval Thursday of plans for public facilities within the project.

Viva White Oak, a $2.8 million project led by Baltimore’s MCB Real Estate, is expected to add 12.1 million square feet of commercial, residential, retail and public space, including nearly 5,000 residential units, to the eastern part of the county when complete.

Once named LifeSci Village, Viva White Oak is a long-planned community that would be near the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s White Oak campus at 10903 New Hampshire Ave. and Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center at 11890 Healing Way.

The development is anticipated to become a business and life sciences hub and provide a space for recreation and gathering for east county residents. According to a May news release from the county, the development is expected to generate 17,000 construction jobs, 9,000 permanent jobs and an estimated $62 million in annual county revenue once completed.

The proposed redevelopment has faced several site plan hurdles as well as changing partnerships between developers and the county. But in 2023, MCB Real Estate entered into a contract with the county government to redevelop the Viva White Oak property. The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously in July to enable the creation of a development district in White Oak, which allows the county to enter into a tax increment financing plan with MCB Real Estate and sets the stage for continued progress on the project.

With its approval Thursday, the Planning Board agreed that the developer’s planned public facilities are sufficient to support the anticipated growth and density created by the new development. Now, County Executive Marc Elrich is expected to review the board’s draft of the development district and prepare a fiscal report, which the County Council will review and vote on as a separate resolution.

Those public facilities include new road and intersection improvements, an elementary school and park, water and sewer main systems, a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service “worksite” and bicycle and pedestrian improvements on Cherry Hill Road, according to planning documents.

The approval marked a “critical step” in moving the highly anticipated development project forward, Theresa Stegman, MCB Real Estate’s vice president of development and structured finance, told Bethesda Today after Thursday’s vote.

“If we’re fortunate enough, the council will take up [the development district resolution] this fall, and if it’s passed, then it’s a six-month process to close and market the bonds,” Stegman said. “Once the bonds are closed, we’ll start site construction and implement all the infrastructure improvements” proposed in the project.

In a statement to Bethesda Today following Thursday’s meeting, Planning Board Chair Artie Harris said the board’s approval of the public facilities plan was a “major step forward.”

“Viva White Oak aligns with the vision of the 2014 White Oak Science Gateway Master Plan, and we look forward to the new jobs, housing, and public amenities it can create in East Montgomery County,” Harris said.

According to the Viva White Oak project webpage, construction will likely take place in two phases over 18 years. The first phase, from 2025 to 2033, includes the construction of “major infrastructure and road improvements,” the delivery of 938 for-sale homes, 1,290 apartments, 504,000 square feet of retail space, 79,000 square feet of medical office space and a 175-room hotel.

Traffic concerns

During a public hearing portion of the Planning Board meeting at its Wheaton headquarters on Thursday, several community members mostly spoke in favor of the project while sharing concerns about the development’s impact on local traffic congestion. Speakers also questioned how existing roads would accommodate the traffic created by residents living in the thousands of planned housing units as well as traffic from nearby Prince George’s County.

“We’re dealing with a portion of roadway, particularly Route 29, that is notorious for being amongst the worst traffic corridors in the county, which would only get worse if you take away lanes,” Barry Wides, president of the North White Oak Civic Association, told board members.

Many of the proposed transportation improvements for the Viva White Oak project are defined in a 2017 Local Area Transportation Improvement Program (LATIP) for the White Oak Science Gateway Master Plan area, which includes the Viva White Oak site. In his testimony, Wides said he believes the LATIP is “woefully out of date” and urged the board to conduct further analysis of the area’s transportation needs.

“The LATIP studies just do not make sense. And the recommendations that are made are not nearly sufficient to address the real problem that needs to be addressed here,” Wides said.

Speaking on behalf of the Friends of White Oak, Shana Davis Cook, a resident of Silver Spring’s Hillandale neighborhood, said the community group “strongly” supports the project moving forward to allow for the council to approve the development district. Moving forward, the group is advocating for more opportunities for community members to comment on the project, particularly concerning proposed traffic improvements, she said.

“But in order to maintain the project’s current momentum, we ask that the planning staff assess updated traffic data as the interim and final conditions are evaluated,” Cook said. “Public input can still be considered following creation of the development district, allowing the project timeline to remain intact.”

When asked by Harris whether MCB would be conducting additional traffic studies, Stegman said that there would be but noted that LATIP was the “right approach to ensure roadway infrastructure was planned holistically” while keeping other developments in the White Oak master plan area under consideration.

However, she said the developer is aware the existing road system can’t handle the planned improvements and is working with county and state transportation planners on a traffic study.

“We are committed to upgrading the Route 29 intersections to the highest level of pedestrian safety possible and we are also examining ways to improve traffic flow,” she said. Stegman noted that there will be future opportunities for the public to weigh in on transportation changes, such as adding more turning lanes.