Kemp Mill shopping center likely to be dropped from University Boulevard Corridor Plan

A shopping center, a school and a local park in Silver Spring’s Orthodox Jewish Kemp Mill neighborhood may be removed from the proposed University Boulevard Corridor Plan following the recommendation of a County Council committee.

The three members of the council’s Planning, Housing and Parks Committee agreed Monday that the Kemp Mill Shopping Center, Yeshiva of Greater Washington – a religious school – and Kemp Mill Urban Park should be removed from the plan produced by county planners.

With the goal of increasing housing, improving pedestrian safety and reducing traffic issues, the proposed University Boulevard Corridor Plan includes recommendations focused on zoning, pedestrian connectivity and transit-oriented growth along a 3.5-mile stretch of the state road from Four Corners to Wheaton.

The plan also explores opportunities to provide dedicated transit lanes along University Boulevard and Colesville Road, support bus rapid transit, create bikeway and walkway networks, widen sidewalks and rezone commercial, institutional and residential properties that border University Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

During Monday’s committee work session, councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) called for removing the three Kemp Mill properties, saying they shouldn’t have been included in the plan’s boundaries.

Pamela Dunn, a council senior legislative analyst, told the committee that the plan did include a recommendation for potential redevelopment of the shopping center, but no zoning changes for the park and school.

Councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), who chairs the committee, and council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) ultimately supported Fani-González’s recommendation, citing concerns around the cultural sensitivity of the shopping center.

The shopping center “doesn’t only serve this particular community, although it’s particularly important to this community, but it really serves the entire region from a kosher dining, kosher food option standpoint,” Friedson said.

Friedson, who is Jewish, also noted that his family visits the shopping center for dining options during holidays.

Many area residents have ridiculed the plan, particularly members of Kemp Mill’s Jewish community who were concerned by recommendations for mixed-use residential development at the shopping center property. In February, more than 1,000 residents attended the Planning Board’s in-person and video-streamed public hearing on the plan. More than 70 people testified, with the majority in opposition to the plan, particularly its rezoning recommendations. Several months later, on Sept. 10, the council held a public hearing on the plan at Montgomery Blair High School, with a turnout of more than 150 community members.

Residents are concerned that the zoning changes and some transportation recommendations will result in them being displaced from their homes, as well as increased traffic, overcrowding in schools and pressure on current infrastructure.

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) has also been critical of the plan, saying it threatens housing affordability and that residents have been out of the planning process. During the council’s Sept. 10 public hearing, Elrich said the county should return to more inclusive and community-based planning and said the planning department should instead look at areas in the county that are not “built out” and the planned apartments that have not yet been constructed around the county.

Those who have supported the plan at public hearings generally support its recommendations for pedestrian safety improvements and the potential for upzoning to allow for more diverse types of housing along the corridor.

- Advertisement -

Buses and BRT

The council committee also focused on clarifying the plan’s recommendations for bus transportation and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in the area.

Corey Pitts, a manager for transportation policy and planning at the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT), told the committee that bus mobility is a “corridor priority” and that the plan’s recommendations to create new bus lanes along the boulevard “will require further study.”

Pitts said that aside from the permanent dedicated bus lanes that currently run along University Boulevard between Amherst and Dennis avenues, no decisions have been made on future transportation changes in that area. He emphasized the permanent bus lanes – which have been brought up by some frustrated opponents of the plan – were a separate initiative from the plan’s recommendations. The original goal of the initiative was to “improve bus operation and transit rider experience,” Pitts said.

The committee also began deliberating proposed changes to zoning recommendations, such as reducing allowed building heights from 50 feet to 40 feet, in the plan, but made no decisions. Potential changes are scheduled to be discussed at the committee’s Oct. 20 work session, councilmembers said Monday.

After the work sessions, the plan will be reviewed by the full council and voted on. If the plan is approved, the Council-revised plan will go before the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Full Commission for adoption, according to Montgomery Planning.

Following the adoption, planning staff will begin the final step, the Sectional Map Amendment process. The amendment process implements all zoning recommendations in the adopted plan, according to Montgomery Planning. The Planning Board will review the map amendment, then file that with the County Council, which will hold public hearings and work sessions on the amendment. Before any of the zoning changes can be implemented, the full Council must vote to approve the map amendment.