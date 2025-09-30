From Bethesda Magazine: Six additions to make your home stand out on the block

Exterior Elevation

Updating the color of a home’s front door, shutters or trim makes a big change quickly. Choose from thousands of Benjamin Moore shades from traditional black or beige to cheery reds and yellows, or soothing shades of green and blue, such as this Blue Porcelain (#1641). $69.99 per gallon for Element Guard exterior paint at Strosniders Hardware, 6930 Arlington Road, Bethesda, 301-654-5688, strosniders.com

Beauty Box

Spruce up a porch with a sleek decorative container filled with seasonal plants and flowers. The Boxtrough planters are made of “JANUSstone,” a combination of concrete and fiberglass that’s durable and low maintenance. Choose from three sizes and seven finishes. $1,527 to $3,042, Janus et Cie, 7101 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 102, Bethesda, 202-333-8111, janusetcie.com

Entry Ornament

A shiny new knocker is like a little piece of jewelry for the front door. Choose something to express your personality, such as a love of nature with this whimsical pine cone. It’s made from sand-cast brass, is available in three finishes and measures 4½ inches high by 3¾ inches wide. $249 at Pottery Barn, 4750 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda, 301-654-1598, potterybarn.com

Warm Welcome

Give your guests a giggle before they even ring the bell with this black and natural coir doormat that flatters their footwear. It features slip-resistant vinyl backing, measures 18 by 30 inches, and is for use in protected areas. $8.98 at World Market, 12266 Rockville Pike (Federal Plaza), Rockville, 301-816-2480, worldmarket.com

Night Light

Exterior lighting should be pretty as well as practical. Add color to a porch or garage with the RLM 1 gooseneck stem wall sconce from Millennium Lighting. It’s available in seven sizes and six colors, including navy blue (shown). $197.80 to $235.80 at Ferguson Home, 800 E. Gude Drive, Rockville, 301-424-1393, fergusonhome.com

Circle of Life

Add a focal point—and a lot of drama—to a front yard garden with this striking sculpture. The Weathering Steel Moon Gate is more than 7 feet in diameter, 6 inches thick, and will develop a rust-like patina over time. The base is designed to be buried on a flat location to anchor the structure. $2,448 at Terrain, 4801 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda, 240-345-9413, shopterrain.com

This appears in the September/October 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.