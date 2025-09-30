Clarksburg mother charged with murdering her children to be moved from MoCo jail to ‘secure’ facility

A Clarksburg mother charged with murdering her two missing children in 2014 must be transferred from the Montgomery County jail to a “secure” Maryland Department of Health facility as she awaits a December competency hearing, a county judge ruled Tuesday.

At a bond review hearing in Rockville, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge James Bonifant ordered Catherine Hoggle, 38, to be “confined” at a facility designated by the state health department.

Hoggle, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, has been held at the county’s correctional facility in Boyds since early August when she was reindicted by a Circuit Court grand jury on two first-degree murder charges. The indictment followed her arrest by Montgomery County police in August and stems from the Sept. 7, 2014, disappearance of her children, Sarah, 3, and Jacob, 2. The children have never been found.

In delivering his decision Tuesday, Bonifant said he was “concerned” about Hoggle receiving her medications consistently and at the correct dosage while in jail.

David Felsen, Hoggle’s attorney, said during the hearing that there have been issues regarding Hoggle’s medical treatment while she’s been in jail, with some medications not being available or given at incorrect times.

State prosecutors, however, claimed that Hoggle has not had any issues while in jail and is “flourishing,” Deputy State’s Attorney Ryan Wechsler said.

Bonifant said Tuesday that although Hoggle was living at a group home in Kent County at the time of her August arrest, he believed that she should not return to a group home setting and instead must go to a facility where she can “continue to get the treatment and care she needs.” He added that holding Hoggle in a state health department facility before her scheduled competency hearing in December may help in restoring competency.

However, Bonifant noted it may be “a while” before Hoggle can get a bed at a state facility, referring to recent issues with the state health department’s failures to hospitalize defendants.

After the hearing, Felsen told reporters that he was not sure if Hoggle would experience a delay in being transferred to the facility.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy declined to speak with reporters after Tuesday’s hearing.

The decision that Hoggle should move to a state health facility grants Felsen’s September motion to alter the bond in her case. Felsen has argued that Hoggle is not incompetent to stand trial, is “non-restorable” and should not be held in the county jail.

“The jail is not a mental health facility, and Catherine is clearly a person who is in need of mental health treatment,” Felsen told reporters after Tuesday’s hearing. “She’s been that way for years and years and years, well before this case ever started. … I think that the court recognized that, given her history, given her current status, and ordered that she be under the supervision of people who can provide appropriate mental health treatment.”

Felsen also said that due to Hoggle’s psychosis and paranoia, “she is not able to rationally and appropriately make decisions in the case.”

County police arrested Hoggle on Aug. 1 in Kent County after authorities learned she had been released from a maximum-security psychiatric hospital in Jessup, where she had been held since 2015, and was living in a group home. She has previously been found not competent to stand trial on multiple occasions.

The case will return to court for a two-day competency hearing starting Dec. 8 that will be heard by Bonifant.

‘Injustice for my children’

Troy Turner, the father of Sarah and Jacob, told Bethesda Today after Tuesday’s hearing that the continuing discussion of Hoggle’s competency leads him to believe the court system has not taken the case “seriously.”

“If the court doesn’t allow for the woman who’s indicted of killing my kids to participate in the justice system, then that is a huge injustice for my children and the system’s failed me and my family,” Turner said.

Turner also said that he does not want the public to lose sight of an alleged murder confession Hoggle made to an acquaintance after her children’s disappearance more than 11 years ago. Prosecutors brought that confession to light during an August bond hearing.

“I feel like the media hasn’t really covered that … and now we know for sure, the state believes that my kids are dead,” Turner said.

He also noted that the maximum security psychiatric facility from which Hoggle was released, Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center, was preliminarily denied accreditation in April. The denial came after a Washington Post investigation in 2024 “exposed chronic dysfunction and dangerous conditions there.”

Turner maintains his belief that Hoggle is competent and should remain in jail. “She knows what happened. She’s never been incompetent,” he said.

Murder suspect

Tuesday’s hearing comes more than 11 years after the disappearance of Sarah and Jacob Hoggle. According to prosecutors, Turner reported the children and Hoggle missing after Hoggle slipped away while the two had been driving around in search of the children. Hoggle was found about a week later, but Sarah and Jacob have never been found.

Hoggle was later arrested and charged with the misdemeanor crimes of child neglect and interfering with a police investigation. In January 2015, she was found incompetent to stand trial and was ordered committed to a state psychiatric hospital.

In September 2017, the initial misdemeanor charges were dismissed and Hoggle was instead charged in Montgomery County Circuit Court with two counts of first-degree murder following a grand jury indictment. Several months later in December 2017, she was again ruled incompetent to stand trial. The murder charges were dropped in November 2022 after a judge found she remained mentally unfit to stand trial.

In urging that Hoggle be held without bail, McCarthy told the court in August that Hoggle told an acquaintance that she strangled her children. In addition, McCarthy said investigators had found a drawing of three children being thrown in a trash can along with Hoggle’s belongings that were found in the women’s restroom of a county office building during her disappearance. Hoggle and Turner have a third child who was not with her when she disappeared.

Hoggle was arrested for the second time after the “state became aware” that she had been discharged in July from the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

After her release, court records indicate that Hoggle lived at a residence in Chestertown, Maryland. According to the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation’s property database, the home is owned by Crossroads Community Inc., a behavioral health recovery organization that provides services including psychiatric and residential rehabilitation programs.

McCarthy said in an August press conference that after hearing about Hoggle’s release and learning of her whereabouts, county police investigated the area and spotted Hoggle shopping and walking about the Chestertown community.

Hoggle’s mother, Lindsey Hoggle, told reporters after an August bond hearing that she disagreed with her daughter being released from the psychiatric facility. Lindsey Hoggle declined to speak with reporters after Tuesday’s bond hearing.