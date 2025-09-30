Overturned garbage truck causes Bradley Boulevard closure, power outage in Bethesda  

A garbage truck rolled over and knocked down utility lines before landing in a wooded area near Bradley Boulevard in Bethesda on Tuesday morning, causing a power outage in the area and a road closure, according to social media posts from Montgomery County officials.

According to Pepco spokesperson Chuck McDade, 276 customers initially lost power. Crews have been working on the area since 11 a.m., and 12 customers remain without power as of about 1:30 p.m. All power is estimated to be restored by 6 p.m. but could restored be sooner as crews are actively making repairs, McDade said.

On social media at roughly 10:40 a.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer said crews were dispatched to Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church at 6600 Bradley Blvd. for a collision involving a garbage truck. Piringer said the truck ran off the road, struck a tree, knocked down utility wires and rolled over into a nearby parking lot and wooded area.

The collision caused the closure of Bradley Boulevard between Fernwood and Hillmead roads, county police said on social media said at roughly 11:50 a.m. The road remained closed as of about 1 p.m., Piringer said.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: A collision involving an overturned garbage truck has Bradley Boulevard shut down in both directions between Fernwood Road and Hillmead Road. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and expect significant delays. #RoadClosure pic.twitter.com/sQtxjWMtRb — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) September 30, 2025

Piringer said on social media the driver was injured and transported to a local hospital in priority 2 condition with non-life-threatening injuries. A priority 2 patient is defined by Maryland medical protocol as a “less serious condition yet potentially life-threatening injury or illness, requiring emergency medical attention but not immediately endangering the patient’s life.”

Piringer also said the collision and damage of utility poles and wires resulted in a power outage in the area. MCFRS hazmat crews were also on scene to navigate a fuel spill.

On social media, police encouraged drivers to seek an alternate route to the closed road and to expect significant delays.