Wheaton High honors student-athlete fatally struck by car

The Wheaton High School community gathered at Friday night’s varsity football game to honor varsity baseball player James E. Anderson, 16, who was fatally struck last week by a car in Kensington. [NBC4]

Starbucks closes five MoCo locations

Over the weekend, Starbucks closed stores in Takoma Park, Bethesda, Silver Spring, Gaithersburg and Derwood as part of the company’s efforts to boost its bottom line. The closures were among 19 in the greater Washington, D.C., area and more than 200 nationwide. [Washington Business Journal]

Local firefighters deploy to North Carolina for Hurricane Humberto

Maryland Task Force 1, which includes 35 firefighters from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, headed to North Carolina on Sunday to help with urban search and rescue emergencies that may result from Hurricane Humberto. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Increasing clouds, with a high near 79

