Police find vehicle, driver allegedly involved in fatal Wheaton hit-and-run

Montgomery County police detectives have located the driver and vehicle allegedly involved in the hit-and-run collision in downtown Wheaton on Tuesday night that killed a New Carrollton woman, the department said Monday in a news release.

Investigators with the Collision Reconstruction Unit located the vehicle, a silver 2012 Audi A4, and the driver in Laurel on Friday afternoon, police said, about three days after the death of Ganga Prajapati, 52.

Prajapati died after she was allegedly struck by the silver Audi on Veirs Mill Road. Her death marks the 11th fatal pedestrian collision in Montgomery County this year, according to ZeroDeathsMaryland.gov. Police did not identify the driver of the Audi as charges are pending further investigation, the release said.

After the collision, police asked the public for help in identifying the striking vehicle, which left the scene after the collision. Police said the vehicle would likely be missing a right-side fog light and may have damage to its headlight, hood and windshield.

Police did not immediately respond Monday afternoon to Bethesda Today’s questions about how detectives located the car and driver.

A photo of the captured vehicle shared by police on social media shows a damaged silver Audi with the right side of the windshield partially shattered.

The fatal collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Road near University Boulevard West and Ennalls Avenue, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer and police. Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Veirs Mill Road when it struck Prajapati.

According to police and Piringer, crews found Prajapati lying in the roadway with “critical,” life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, where she later died.

The collision occurred near a CVS store at 11190 Veirs Mill Road. The area is near Westfield Wheaton mall, Chuck Levin’s Washington Music Center and a variety of retail, businesses and restaurants.

Veirs Mill Road, also known as Route 586, is a state-maintained six-lane roadway. The posted speed limit on the section of the road where the collision occurred is 25 mph.

Tuesday’s fatal pedestrian collision was the second to occur in the area in less than three days. On the night of Sept. 21, 16-year-old James Evert Anderson of Kensington died after he was struck by an SUV in the 3500 block of University Boulevard West. Anderson was a student and varsity baseball player at Wheaton High School.