Public Safety & Justice

Missing 81-year-old with dementia found dead near his Silver Spring home 

Police say no foul play suspected

By Ceoli Jacoby
September 29, 2025 3:31 p.m.
Montgomery County police car. Photo credit: Ashlyn Campbell

The body of a missing 81-year-old man with dementia was found Sunday by Montgomery County police less than half a mile from the Silver Spring home where he was last seen five days prior, the department said Monday in a statement. 

George Frederick Corum Jr. was reportedly last seen at noon on Tuesday when he walked away from his home in the 15500 block of Bailey’s Lane in Silver Spring, according to the statement.

Police put out a Silver Alert for Corum on Tuesday and again Saturday.

Silver Alerts are issued to the public when adults with cognitive impairments are reported missing.

Corum was found in a “heavily wooded area” near Norbeck Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The circumstances surrounding Corum’s death are still being investigated, but foul play is not suspected, police said. 

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched at 7:28 p.m. Sunday to East Norbeck Local Park at 3131 Norbeck Road for the report of a person in cardiac arrest. The park is about 0.2 miles from Corum’s home. 

First responders found Corum within 10 minutes of the initial call, according to radio communications.  

