High school football week 4: B-CC spoils Wheaton’s 3-0 start

At the midway point in the Montgomery County Public Schools football season, three teams remain undefeated—Quince Orchard, Sherwood and Churchill. Here’s how games around the county played out:

For complete schedules, scores and standings from around the county, visit our High School Sports Zone.

Sherwood defeats rival Blake

The Sherwood Warriors (4-0) overcame a tightly contested matchup against the Blake Bengals (3-1) at home on Friday night, defeating their rivals 21-12. Trailing 14-12 with less than two minutes to go in the game, and inside the red zone, Warriors senior running back A.J. Lopez provided the go-ahead touchdown. Sherwood has its first 4-0 start since 2021, and will look to keep things going this Friday as the team hosts the Clarksburg Coyotes (2-2). Meanwhile, Blake will travel to the Blair Blazers (1-3) on Friday.

B-CC spoils Wheaton’s 3-0 start

The Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (2-2) shut out the Wheaton Knights on the road 43-0 to hand them their first loss of the season. Barons senior running back Gabe Eisler had an outstanding game, as he bulldozed his way to two touchdowns. He also added an interception and a tackle for loss. The Barons head to Burtonsville this week to take on the Paint Branch Panthers (3-1), while Wheaton will be on the road Friday to face the Richard Montgomery Rockets (2-2).

Quince Orchard once again dominant

The Quince Orchard Cougars (4-0) were the far superior team Friday against the Seneca Valley Screamin’ Eagles (2-2), as they defeated them 49-0 at home. That is now three shutout performances in four games for this Cougar defense. This week will be a tough matchup in Potomac, as the Cougars face the Churchill Bulldogs (4-0). Seneca Valley is on the road on Friday to take on the Walter Johnson Wildcats (2-2).

Churchill 4-0 for the first time since 2018

The Churchill Bulldogs’ unstoppable start continued Friday as the team held the Whitman Vikings (2-2) scoreless in a 35-0 victory. Bulldogs senior running back Noah Zhang had 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns. This is the first time since 2018 that the Bulldogs have started a season 4-0, and it will be a litmus test for them this Friday as they host the also undefeated Quince Orchard Cougars (4-0). The Vikings play the Springbrook Blue Devils (0-3) at home on Friday.

Paint Branch defeats Northwest

The Paint Branch Panthers (3-1) took care of business in Germantown on Friday night, defeating the Northwest Jaguars (1-3) 27-7. Panthers junior running back Alijah Bah ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and added a passing touchdown as well. The Panthers now have won three straight and will look to continue their streak Friday at home against B-CC (2-2). For Northwest, its three losses this year already match last season’s total. The team plays the Gaithersburg Trojans (2-2) at home Friday.